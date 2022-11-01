Read full article on original website
Health Inspections: 10 Palm Beach County restaurants cited for pests, 29 had perfect scores
Twenty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 25 follow-up inspections and four temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 625 violations during 205 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 200 violations as high priority, 191 violations as intermediate priority and 234 violations as basic priority.
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL
The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
southfloridaweekend.com
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
wflx.com
Longtime Palm Beach County School Board member takes on parental rights advocate
It's down to the last few days of campaigning to see who will represent District 6 on the Palm Beach County School Board. After a crowded field of five candidates in the August primary, incumbent Marcia Andrews is trying to hold onto her seat, while her opponent, Jennifer Showalter, emerged from the parental rights movement and wants to make a change.
Riviera Beach moves forward with building subdivision on golf course
Riviera Beach's City Council is taking steps toward converting a public golf course into a subdivision that will have more than 250 homes.
cw34.com
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
bocaratontribune.com
Veterans Parade – Thousands to March in Honor of All Veterans
West Palm Beach – On Sunday, November 6, 2022, thousands of veterans, and supporters of veterans will march in the largest Veterans Parade being held in Palm Beach County. Hosted by The City of West Palm Beach and Presenting Sponsor NewDay USA, the Veterans Parade is expected to draw thousands to participate in the parade and thousands more spectators to Clematis Street in honor of all veterans in our community.
He robbed a Boca Raton bank. He hit cars on I-95 in making a getaway. Now he's headed to prison.
A Fort Lauderdale man who crashed into several cars as he tried to elude police who suspected him of robbing a Boca Raton bank in March has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with a string of heists in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The sentence U.S....
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
WPBF News 25
Frustrations rise as Lake Worth Beach residents, business owners see spike in utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach's popularity is on the rise, but so are the utility rates for residents and business owners - and some can't afford them. Resident Raul Fernandez said he is a first-time homeowner who is now second-guessing living in the city because his utility bill has gone up by more than 100% over the past two months.
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Pristine and Private Equestrian Estate with Beautiful Landscaping in Palm Beach Gardens for Sale at $3.9 Million
14165 Banded Racoon Drive Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite residence perfectly proportioned usable five acres with a breath of fresh air to equestrian architecture and design. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14165 Banded Racoon Drive, please contact Cynthia Stage (Phone: 561-282-7424) at RE/MAX Properties for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
THRIFTY THURSDAY: Finding quality furniture without breaking the bank
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA (WPEC) — You know the old adage: 'one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!' That’s part of the inspiration for a series of reports we’re bringing you this month: Thrifty Thursdays!. South Florida's second-hand stores are full of surprises!. Only 16...
cbs12.com
Commissioners approve $2.5M for improving homes in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners for Palm Beach County approved $2.5 million in funds to support a project aimed at repairing and improving affordable farm labor housing in Belle Glade. The project, which cost a total of $16.8 million, will help improve 534 affordable...
Palm Beach County receives extra $12.5 million for rental assistance
The Community Services Department is currently accepting applications for residents in need of rental assistance.
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Developer charged in investment scheme
Work has stopped on the Estates at Ocean Delray, at 1900 S. Ocean Blvd., with the developer in bankruptcy proceedings and now facing federal charges. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. New Jersey developer National Realty Investment Advisors brought sleek modernism to the Old Florida feel of the county pocket next to...
Palm Beach County students expelled for mass shooting threats
The School District of Palm Beach County on Wednesday expelled three students for making a threat of a mass shooting this school year.
