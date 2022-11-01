Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Phone Arena
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S23 line as soon as next month
We are beginning to see signs of Samsung's desire to unveil its flagship Galaxy S23 series earlier than before. This morning, we showed you an alleged "pre-order poster" for the series that revealed that the trio of top-line handsets would be unveiled on December 23rd and released on January 6th. To put that in perspective, earlier this year the Galaxy S22 line was introduced on February 9th and released on February 25th.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23+ appears on GeekBench; Snapdragon might soon power all Samsung flagship phones
2023 is coming, and with it, a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S phones. And up until now, Samsung has been using two different SoCs for its S series: the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in handsets made for the American market, and its own Exynos processors in phones made for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, with the Galaxy S23, Samsung might use a different approach.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23+ shows up featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
A couple of weeks back, the US variants of Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra appeared on the benchmarking platform Geekbench, confirming some specs. The third model of the series, i. e. the Galaxy S23+, has now followed its siblings to Geekbench. It has popped up on the benchmarking platform with the model number SM-S916U, which we have also seen in leaks in the past. The former two Galaxy S23 models are identified as SM-S911U and SM-S918U, respectively. The “U” at the end denotes the US carrier variants. Samsung uses different suffixes depending on the market, such as “N” for South Korea.
Android Central
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks detail impressive camera specs as its new SoC appears
Leaks about the Galaxy S23 Ultra suggest it could feature a 200MP main shooter along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The S23+ has also been spotted containing the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM, and Android 13. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's design seems to have...
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
daystech.org
Bharti Airtel Posts Profit Miss as 5G Rollout Gets Underway
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, flagging a headwind for India’s No.2 wi-fi operator . Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, flagging a headwind for India’s No.2 wi-fi operator because it begins to roll out 5G providers throughout the nation. The provider, led by...
notebookcheck.net
SiFive launches Performance P670 and P470 RISC-V energy efficient processors
SiFive’s expansion in the rapidly evolving RISC-V market continues with the announcement of the P670 and P470 processors - two new models from the Performance lineup that aim to address the need for high performance and efficiency in high volume small-size devices like wearables, smart home appliances, industrial IoT, AR/VR headsets etc. Thanks to the addition of vector instructions, the new solutions are recommended by SiFive as powerful alternatives for the “legacy ISAs,” plus they can offer greater flexibility for the Android Open Source Project ecosystem that already welcomed Qualcomm and Samsung among its prominent supporters.
TechRadar
AMD Radeon 7000 launch live blog: the next-gen GPU war starts now
We're live at AMD's “together we advance_gaming”. Welcome to our AMD Radeon 7000 launch event live blog. AMD is hosting a big bash where it'll show off its next generation of graphics cards to take on Nvidia. This is an exciting time to be a PC gamer, not only...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept: Xiaomi reveals experimental smartphone with DSLR lens compatibility
Xiaomi has presented the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, arguably one of the strangest smartphones since the Galaxy Camera 2. As its name suggests, the smartphone shown is a concept. Hence, we doubt that Xiaomi will mass-produce the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, although it has provided hands-on time with units in China.
daystech.org
Now you can add pictures from Android phone in Microsoft Word; here’s how
Microsoft has rolled out a brand new characteristic to Office Insiders that permits inserting photos immediately from an Android cellphone into Word for net paperwork and PowerPoint for net displays. Most individuals click on pictures from their smartphones today, so it is sensible to simplify the method of transferring photos to PCs for the reason that common strategies, like utilizing a cable, are form of cumbersome.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo's OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 is set to debut in early November 2022
According to a new IDC market analysis report, the Chinese smartphone market shrank 11.9% year-on-year (YoY) in 3Q2022. However, it wasn't all bad news for all of its brands - Vivo included, which beat its sister company OPPO as well as fellow typical leaders Xiaomi, Honor and Apple to retain its top spot in terms of shipments - even though they fell by 20.5% YoY.
daystech.org
With Twitter’s command in Musk’s hands, here are three remarkable turnarounds tech companies have seen
Ever since Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, he has taken a slew of selections daily—from firing prime executives together with CEO Parag Agrawal to proposing new methods to extend income streams. The self-anointed ‘Chief Twit’ is a relentless taskmaster but additionally a visionary who has a observe document of reviving electrical car maker Tesla below his wings. While his critics could not totally agree with Musk’s ideology and imaginative and prescient of Twitter, the tech billionaire reassures his bankers, Tesla shareholders, and Twitter advertisers of an entire turnaround of the social platform that’s solely been worthwhile for 2 years since its inception.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 die shot confirms first ever GPU chiplet design hours before the official announcement
Back in August, Angstronomics was reporting on what looked like finalized specs for all of AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3 Navi 3 gaming GPU SKUs, with Navi 31 flagship supposedly getting a chiplet design (first ever on a GPU) integrating 1 GCD and 6 smaller MCDs. Less than half a day away from the official RDNA 3 reveal (1 PM PDT), Angstronomics leaked a die shot of the Navi 31 that appears to confirm the GCD + 6x MCD design. However, it looks like the MCDs are placed over and under the GCD and not on the sides.
Phone Arena
Alleged Galaxy S23 pre-order poster reveals late 2022 announcement date
UPDATE:@OreXda has followed up with this statement (machine-translated from Korean): "As a result of additional investigation after a question was reported, it was an artificially produced poster from a telecommunication company agency. Sorry for the confusion." They further clarify that it's "difficult to find out" whether the announcement/release dates in the poster are correct or not.
notebookcheck.net
Onyx BOOX Nova Air2: 7.8-inch E-Ink tablet arrives with Snapdragon 662 chipset and stylus support
Onyx BOOX has been on somewhat of a spree lately. Now, the company has introduced the Nova Air2, seemingly a cheaper and smaller alternative to the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 like the Tab Ultra, the Nova Air2 runs Android 11 on a 2,000 mAh battery with 3 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32 GB of eMMC flash storage. For reference, the tablet measures 192 x 136.5 x 6.3 mm and weighs 235 g.
daystech.org
Bug Bounty Radar // The latest bug bounty programs for November 2022
Last month two Italian safety researchers revealed they’d netted greater than $46,000 in bug bounties after discovering a misconfiguration vulnerability in Akamai – regardless of receiving nothing from Akamai itself. The exploit, which leveraged HTTP smuggling and hop-by-hop header abuse strategies, as an alternative achieved payouts from a...
Android Authority
Listing reveals almost all of the details of Motorola's next flagship
A listing on the TENAA certification website has given us new information on the Edge X40. Motorola’s next flagship phone appeared on the Chinese TENAA certification website. The documents initially only revealed a few images and details. The listing has since been updated, revealing almost all of the phone’s...
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7
Lenovo has one of the widest ranges of 14-inch laptops around. Among its ThinkPad, Yoga, and Slim lineups, you can choose from a variety of different prices and features. The Slim 9i is the company’s premium consumer clamshell laptop, and the Yoga 9i is its premium 360-degree convertible 2-in-1.
Android Authority
Samsung's Light mode for foldables could save battery life of Galaxy S23 phones
If you favor battery life over performance, the Galaxy S23 series might have a cool feature for you. There could be a nifty Samsung Galaxy S23 battery-saver feature. The “Light” mode we’ve seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could make its way to the 2023 non-foldable flagships.
