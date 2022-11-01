Read full article on original website
Related
Cozy Grove studio Spry Fox now belongs to Netflix
Netflix says the studio will help accelerate its development of games in a "beloved genre."
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Is ‘Tár’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett is back on the big screen, this time starring as Lydia Tár in the new psychological drama, Tár. The movie centers on Blanchett’s character, who is one of the greatest living composer-conductors as well as the first female director of the Berlin Philharmonic, a major German orchestra. Here is everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Tár: WHERE TO WATCH TÁR: As of now, the only way to watch Tár is to head out to a movie theater. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become...
daystech.org
Amazon Music is now free, but there’s a catch
Amazon introduced right now that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there at all times is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs within the Music library at no cost. Basically, you’ll must dwell with shuffled tracks. Which, in the event you’re utilizing Amazon Music to play music within the background when you’re working and such, then it’s not a giant deal. It does imply that you just gained’t be capable to inform Alexa to play a selected tune although.
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke's heartfelt series, "From Scratch," topped the English television list with 72 million hours viewed on Netflix.Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story about an artist finding romance with a chef in Italy, appeared in the Top 10 in 84 countries.TOP TV LIST -- UNITED STATES Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" -- No. 1 in the United States -- continued to thrill viewers with 67 million hours viewed. "From Scratch" was No. 2.Based on true events, "The Good Nurse" debuted atop the Netflix English films list with 68 million hours viewed. TOP MOVIE LIST -- UNITED STATES Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries, including No. 1 in the United States. "The School for Good and Evil" landed in the No.2 spot with nearly 42 million hours viewed
daystech.org
Four incredible iPhone tricks just added to your mobile – don’t miss them
APPLE just lately added 4 neat new options to iPhones throughout the globe. The handful of helpful new tips rolled out in a software program replace earlier this month. One of the massive adjustments is that Fitness+ works on iPhone even with out an Apple WatchCredit: Apple. However, if you...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 20
You have to go all the way down to the end of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list to find something that isn't about murder, crime, or elves, more proof that Prime Video is cornering the nerdy dad market. However, I still haven't ruled out that the No. 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly isn't an elf, so it could be a clean sweep. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still the service's most popular show or movie, no surprise there, followed by Alexander Skarsgard's Viking film The Northman. Thursday Night Football streams tonight, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Arizona Cardinals in what could be the third consecutive snoozer for Amazon's NFL exclusive broadcast.
Android Headlines
YouTube wants to streamline streaming with its Primetime Channels
YouTube is doing what several other companies attempt to do: it wants to streamline the movie and television streaming experience. It’s working on a feature called YouTube Primetime Channels, according to The Verge. Nowadays, there are a ton of options for streaming services to watch. Unfortunately, they all live...
Netflix launches $7 a month ad-supported plan — with limits
Netflix is set to launch its advertising-supported streaming plan on Thursday. At $7 a month, the new subscription tier costs less than half of Netflix's most basic plan and will include 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour, the company said. But the plan comes with some limitations. Viewers won't be able to download shows for later viewing, Netflix said.
daystech.org
With Twitter’s command in Musk’s hands, here are three remarkable turnarounds tech companies have seen
Ever since Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, he has taken a slew of selections daily—from firing prime executives together with CEO Parag Agrawal to proposing new methods to extend income streams. The self-anointed ‘Chief Twit’ is a relentless taskmaster but additionally a visionary who has a observe document of reviving electrical car maker Tesla below his wings. While his critics could not totally agree with Musk’s ideology and imaginative and prescient of Twitter, the tech billionaire reassures his bankers, Tesla shareholders, and Twitter advertisers of an entire turnaround of the social platform that’s solely been worthwhile for 2 years since its inception.
CNET
Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix
OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Polygon
Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies
Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever. The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a...
daystech.org
Bug Bounty Radar // The latest bug bounty programs for November 2022
Last month two Italian safety researchers revealed they’d netted greater than $46,000 in bug bounties after discovering a misconfiguration vulnerability in Akamai – regardless of receiving nothing from Akamai itself. The exploit, which leveraged HTTP smuggling and hop-by-hop header abuse strategies, as an alternative achieved payouts from a...
Comments / 0