WLOX
Gautier Middle School students return to school after severe weather damages building
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Middle School students returned to the school for the first time after Saturday’s storm caused damage. According to Principal Christy Reimsnyder, when she walked in to assess the damage in the library, she didn’t think she would find much more. “What looked like...
WLOX
High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport
WKRG
Custodian ‘Miss Annie’ named George County Schools employee of the month
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A beloved George County High School custodian is the school district’s employee of the month for November 2022. Miss Annie Cody was recognized during the monthly school board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 1. She starts her shift at 4 a.m. making sure the building...
utv44.com
City of Mobile curbing stop and go traffic
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile City Council is looking to put an end to stop and go traffic along Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. It is considering buying new light synchronization equipment for these high traffic areas. A vote is expected next week. The silver lining is it won't only be a good thing for people that are tired of sitting in traffic, but it would also be a good thing for first responders rushing to emergencies.
Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
wxxv25.com
All Highway 49 lanes at railroad tracks to close tonight
People in Gulfport have been dealing with road closures along Highway 49 for more than a week, but it’s about to get even worse. All six lanes of Highway 49 in Gulfport near I-10 will close tonight, beginning at 7. Right now, just the southbound lanes are closed. The...
WLOX
Beauvoir Road set to close until February 1st
Weather Service: Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Mississippi Saturday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down as storms moved across Mississippi Saturday. The tornadoes that made landfall in Jackson County have been classified as EF-1 tornadoes. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
WLOX
Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado
For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
WLOX
Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween
Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene on the Beltline after a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. FOX10 is working to get more details and...
WLOX
Gautier Middle School student uses YouTube to save classmate’s life
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Middle School eighth grader Tristan Cabe is being heralded as a hero. “He started choking and I asked him if he was OK,” said Cabe. “Someone yelled and told me to do something. I went behind him and did the Heimlich maneuver and then he didn’t die.”
WLOX
All lanes of Hwy 49 set to close Tuesday night for next phase of rail work
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Work on the railroad crossing just south of I-10 on Hwy 49 in Gulfport is moving ahead of schedule. That’s the word Monday morning from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry told WLOX News the road work part of the project...
WDAM-TV
National Weather Service survey reveals 3 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - A service conducted by the National Weather Service reveals that three EF-1 tornadoes made landfall throughout Jackson County during Saturday afternoon. According to the survey, the first tornado touched down in Moss Point near Grieson Street and Highway 63 at 3:20 p.m. It then crossed...
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
WLOX
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi...
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
utv44.com
Alabama Power announces power bill increase
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
