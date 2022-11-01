ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

WLOX

High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS
utv44.com

City of Mobile curbing stop and go traffic

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile City Council is looking to put an end to stop and go traffic along Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. It is considering buying new light synchronization equipment for these high traffic areas. A vote is expected next week. The silver lining is it won't only be a good thing for people that are tired of sitting in traffic, but it would also be a good thing for first responders rushing to emergencies.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
THEODORE, AL
wxxv25.com

All Highway 49 lanes at railroad tracks to close tonight

People in Gulfport have been dealing with road closures along Highway 49 for more than a week, but it’s about to get even worse. All six lanes of Highway 49 in Gulfport near I-10 will close tonight, beginning at 7. Right now, just the southbound lanes are closed. The...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Beauvoir Road set to close until February 1st

BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Weather Service: Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Mississippi Saturday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down as storms moved across Mississippi Saturday. The tornadoes that made landfall in Jackson County have been classified as EF-1 tornadoes. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
MOBILE, AL
Outsider.com

Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado

For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
BON SECOUR, AL
WLOX

Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween

Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. There's less than an hour to get a sugar rush at this event. You have until 7:30PM to head to Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. Hugh Keeton joins us from one...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is on the scene on the Beltline after a pedestrian was struck and killed. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the East I-65 Service Road between Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road. FOX10 is working to get more details and...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road

One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Alabama Power announces power bill increase

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
MOBILE, AL

