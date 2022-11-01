Read full article on original website
Related
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Fujitsu Use Deep Learning To Develop A Person Re-Identification (ReID) Method (ECANet) That Incorporates Obtained Pair Images Without The ID Labels Into The Training Data
Over the last few years, video surveillance systems have experienced significant technological and economic expansion. In this context, the person re-identification (Re-ID) emerged. Re-ID is used in several areas, such as security and the study of customer behavior. It became widely used thanks to the performance achieved by deep neural networks. However, the performance decreases for domains other than those in the training data, and its implementation is still difficult in real-world scenarios.
News-Medical.net
Ubiquigent obtains exclusive license for UbiSite technology to strengthen its specialist drug discovery services
Ubiquigent Limited (Ubiquigent), a drug discovery and development company harnessing novel deubiquitylase (DUB) modulators as new therapeutics for areas of high unmet medical need, has signed an exclusive license with the University of Southern Denmark for its UbiSite® technology. UbiSite will form a new component in Ubiquigent’s DUB and...
daystech.org
Meeting ‘future selves’ in VR aids substance use disorder recovery
You are free to share this text below the Attribution 4.0 International license. Researchers have constructed a digital actuality setting utilizing “future-self avatars” to assist folks get better from substance use problems. These avatars are life-sized, totally animated, and practically photograph sensible. People can converse with their avatars,...
marktechpost.com
Google AI Researchers Develop Code as Policies (CaP), a Robot-Centric Formulation of Language Model-Generated Programs Executed on Physical Systems
What if, in response to human commands, robots could develop their programming to interact with the outside world? It turns out that the most modern language models, like PaLM, are capable of complex reasoning because they have been trained on millions of lines of code. They demonstrate that current language models are effective at producing code that can control robot behavior in addition to ordinary code. When provided with numerous sample instructions and their accompanying code, language models may take in new instructions and automatically generate new code that reassembles API calls, creates new functions, and expresses feedback loops to create new behaviors at runtime.
marktechpost.com
Baidu AI Researchers Propose ERNIE-ViLG 2.0, A Large-Scale Chinese Text-To-Image Diffusion Model That Gradually Improves Image Quality
The text-to-image generation has come a long way in recent years. Text-to-image generation models that use large-scale training data and model parameters can now vividly depict the visual scene described by a text prompt, allowing anyone to create exquisite images without sophisticated drawing skills. Diffusion models are gaining popularity among image generation approaches due to their ability to generate highly photorealistic images based on text prompts. Text-to-image diffusion models such as LDM, GLIDE, DALL-E 2, and Imagen have demonstrated impressive performance in both text relevance and image fidelity in recent years. Given a text prompt, the models use iterative denoising steps to convert a Gaussian noise into an image that conforms to the prompt. Despite these advances, existing methods for exploring diffusion models are still in their early stages. When they delve deeply into the theory and implementation of text-to-image diffusion models, numerous opportunities exist to improve the quality of generated images.
salestechstar.com
Quark.ai Autonomous Support Platform Brings Automation To Complex Workflows For Field Support
Quark.ai, the Autonomous Support Platform for Technical/Field Support and B2B e-Commerce, introduced the Quark.ai Workflow Automator, a powerful module designed to power Field Support engineers with a self-service tool for rapidly resolving complex support-related workflow issues of industrial enterprises. The Quark.ai Workflow Automator module enables unparalleled productivity improvement. A robust...
daystech.org
Tech News | WhatsApp Rolls out New Communities Feature for Multiple Related Groups
Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): American multinational know-how conglomerate Meta is rolling out a couple of adjustments to WhatsApp that may make the app higher to make use of for big circles of individuals, together with the huge rollout of Communities. According to The Verge, Communities are designed to deal...
aiexpress.io
Solve business problems end-to-end through machine learning in Amazon SageMaker JumpStart solutions
Amazon SageMaker JumpStart supplies pre-trained, open-source fashions for a variety of drawback sorts that will help you get began with machine studying (ML). JumpStart additionally supplies answer templates that arrange infrastructure for frequent use instances, and executable instance notebooks for ML with Amazon SageMaker. As a enterprise person, you get...
CensisAI2 Productivity Provides Actionable Intelligence for Faster, Better Decision Making in Sterile Processing Departments
FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Sterile processing departments (SPDs) are under increased pressure to deliver more sterile trays to operating rooms in less time, but managers often lack the insight into where improvements can be made. The new CensisAI 2 Productivity platform is the next generation of analytical reporting. It puts the power of artificial intelligence and actionable intelligence in the hands of organizations and delivers exceptional insights to achieve operational excellence across an enterprise. With CensisAI 2 Productivity, sterile processing and perioperative leaders gain insights to streamline operations and make better, data-driven decisions faster. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005372/en/ CensisAI2 Productivity quickly pays for itself by giving leaders the insights they need — but haven’t been able to easily access — to boost organizational productivity which enables more surgical capacity. (Photo: Business Wire)
daystech.org
Firm Advises Streamline AI on $3 Million Seed Funding
On November 2, 2022, Streamline AI, an clever consumption platform for in-house authorized groups, formally launched with $3 million in seed funding led by Oceans Ventures, alongside participation from Scribble Ventures, Ridge Ventures, and different companies. Led by co-founder & CEO Kathy Zhu, a former business lawyer for DoorDash, Streamline AI delivers visibility and metrics throughout G&A enterprise models beginning with the most costly drawback: authorized groups. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati suggested Streamline AI on the transaction.
TechCrunch
Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture
Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
daystech.org
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems • TechCrunch
Called Converge, the cohort might be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was introduced final May and was backed by Microsoft and different companions. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will obtain $1 million every and admission to 5 weeks of workplace hours, workshops and occasions with OpenAI workers, in addition to early entry to OpenAI fashions and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
datafloq.com
Challenges to Successful AI Implementation in Healthcare
“Al will not replace doctors but instead will augment them, enabling physicians to practice better medicine with greater accuracy and increased efficiency.” – By Benjamin Bell (Scottish Scientific Surgeon) Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have received widespread interest in recent years due to their potential to...
constructiontechnology.media
UK rail turns to artificial intelligence
Tech company nPlan is said to have agreed to a deal to provide its Artificial Intelligence (AI) forecasting and risk management services to Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a multi-billion-pound programme of improvements which will transform the railway between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester. The company’s deal with TRU is said...
Control Engineering
Network pruning can skew deep learning models
Deep learning is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that can classify things such as images, text or sound and is growing in priority in many different fields. While deep learning has a lot of potential, it requires a great deal of computing power to operate. North Carolina State researchers...
News-Medical.net
Grenova Introduces Automated TipNovus (ATN) to Promote Sustainability at 2022 Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition
Grenova, the laboratory industry’s only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, will introduce the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package at the 10th Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition in NEC, Birmingham. As one of the newest product offerings by the leading green technology company, ATN offers a fully integrated, turnkey tip-washing solution that improves lab sustainability, operations, and environmental impact by reducing plastic waste. The ATN Package, along with all of Grenova’s sustainability systems, is available immediately for purchase and implementation, with easy setup to quickly begin reducing laboratory waste.
AI is changing scientists’ understanding of language learning
Unlike the carefully scripted dialogue found in most books and movies, the language of everyday interaction tends to be messy and incomplete, full of false starts, interruptions and people talking over each other. From casual conversations between friends, to bickering between siblings, to formal discussions in a boardroom, authentic conversation is chaotic. It seems miraculous that anyone can learn language at all given the haphazard nature of the linguistic experience.
Phys.org
A case for the empirics-first approach that develops marketing-relevant insights from real-world problems
Researchers from Dartmouth College, Tilburg University, University of Technology Sydney, University of New South Wales, University of Sydney, and University of Florida published a new article in the Journal of Marketing that advocates for an empirics-first (EF) approach for research in marketing. The study, forthcoming in the Journal of Marketing,...
daystech.org
The Time to Start Documenting the Role of AI in Inventions Is Now
Stephen L. Thaler Ph.D., a physicist and chemist, is igniting debate in regards to the position synthetic intelligence (AI) ought to take inside patent schemes globally. Working with synthetic neural networks (ANN), that are pc programs simulating the human mind, Thaler alleges that an ANN referred to as the “Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience” (DABUS) is able to invention by means of independently conceiving easy concepts and remodeling them into complicated notions. He filed two patent functions with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2019 that listed DABUS as the only inventor, however the USPTO deemed the functions incomplete on the bottom {that a} machine doesn’t qualify as an inventor, which have to be a pure individual.
Comments / 0