The text-to-image generation has come a long way in recent years. Text-to-image generation models that use large-scale training data and model parameters can now vividly depict the visual scene described by a text prompt, allowing anyone to create exquisite images without sophisticated drawing skills. Diffusion models are gaining popularity among image generation approaches due to their ability to generate highly photorealistic images based on text prompts. Text-to-image diffusion models such as LDM, GLIDE, DALL-E 2, and Imagen have demonstrated impressive performance in both text relevance and image fidelity in recent years. Given a text prompt, the models use iterative denoising steps to convert a Gaussian noise into an image that conforms to the prompt. Despite these advances, existing methods for exploring diffusion models are still in their early stages. When they delve deeply into the theory and implementation of text-to-image diffusion models, numerous opportunities exist to improve the quality of generated images.

2 HOURS AGO