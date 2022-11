The Hamilton College Continentals spread out six entries over three races in the 2022 Head of the Fish Regatta on Fish Creek in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday, Oct. 29. Hamilton finished in seventh place out of 17 crews in the men's collegiate eights with a time of 10:34.49 on the 3,200-meter course. Massachusetts Institute of Technology was the race winner in 10:06.41.

CLINTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO