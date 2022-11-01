ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
ESPN

Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
Yardbarker

Bulls Injury Report Grows Ahead of Game vs. Nets

The Chicago Bulls are a bit banged-up right now. Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Bulls' injury report includes a few new names. Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Zach LaVine are questionable while Andre Drummond has been ruled out. Ayo Dosunmu. Ayo Dosunmu is dealing with a...
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu Active on Bulls-Nets Injury Report

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable...
ESPN

Durant's 36 lifts slumping Nets to second win of the season

NEW YORK -- — Kevin Durant scored 36 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
