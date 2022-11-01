Read full article on original website
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
Vox
Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway
As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
Although Halloween is usually in good fun, some say Christians shouldn’t observe it. The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne.
Thrillist
The Real Dracula Castle in Transylvania Throws the Best Halloween Party
It’s fair to say that Dracula’s Castle—practically teetering atop a steep cliff in Transylvania—is dramatic. It's true name is Bran Castle, but the fortress gained its nickname and legendary status when writer Bram Stoker based his famous vampire novel in this location. And though the Irish author had never been to Romania, he chose the home of Dracula simply by looking at a photo—it’s that good. Which means the castle’s underground passages, narrow winding stairways, and secret tunnels are the perfect location for one of Europe’s biggest Halloween bashes.
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Voices: The scariest part of Halloween? Dealing with spoilt brats in masks demanding free sweets
This year, like every year, we all have to play our part in our own little remakes ofHalloween. For real. On our own doorsteps. Trick or treat they call it. Threatening behaviour would be a more honest description of the ritual terror. The play horror is not that amusing, really.You too may be feeling some trepidation about that annual licensed exercise in junior extortion, “trick or treat". In the name of Halloween, whatever that is, or was, children are given leave to threaten whole neighbourhoods with criminal damage. You, too, may dread the diabolical knock on the door in...
Scoot: Rainbow fentanyl, tainted candy are Halloween urban myths
The fear over “rainbow fentanyl” in Halloween candy fits the perennial threat of tainted Halloween candy. But let’s set the record straight: the fear over tainted Halloween candy or razor blades in apples was based on hoaxes - urban myths.
KGUN 9
Halloween ‘Scare-Cuterie’ Board Looks Gruesome But Sounds Delicious
It’s Halloween and you want to bring a platter of finger foods to the party. What better than a “scare-cuterie” board, fingers included?. There are many ways to create a Halloween-themed charcuterie board, like covering a plastic skull with slices of lunch meat or setting a plastic skeleton in the middle of a tray filled with goodies. But one creative duo devised a creepily realistic-looking hand that is entirely edible and perfect for the holiday.
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween
Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
11 Haunted Hotels You Can Stay In For A Spooky Night Away Any Time Of Year
If you’ve graduated from Halloween’s staged haunted houses and their almost predictable jump scares, you’re ready for an unscripted spooky slumber party with ghosts at a haunted hotel. At the country’s most historic hotels, some guests have never checked out, their spirits purportedly lingering on the hotel...
Raccoons end Halloween by attacking robotic witch on couple's porch
A pair of hooligan raccoons marked the end of Halloween by attacking a robotic witch that a couple had put out to decorate their porch.This video shows the moment the masked bandits launched at the decoration, pulling it to the ground.Michael Collins and his wife Jessica Curtis said they were confused and a bit spooked when they first found the animatronic witch lying “dead” on their porch.“Fortunately, the witch lives to haunt another year. However, she’s a little apprehensive to start singing her lullaby to the local wildlife,” Michael said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
A Very Happy Halloween From Waypoint Radio
The air is crisp and everyone’s in costumes, which means we’ve decided our video game podcast should talk about Halloween III: Season of the Witch. (Seriously!) Ren’s celebrating spooky season with two horror games—the original Silent Hill and Saturnalia—and you’ll be surprised which has the more awkward control scheme, while Patrick’s been checking out Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which is spooky because the rabbids wear the clothes of Mario characters. Then, we dive into the Question Bucket to discuss free food vs free clothes for life, tell a few more excellent ghost stories, and talk about Patrick’s haunted PS5.
SLIDESHOW: #BeOnWJZ Halloween styling!
Evan is ready for Trick or Treat time as his favorite thing in the world.... a trash truck!!! Shout out to our heroes at DPW for making this cutie so happy every trash day! #beonwjz Evan is ready for Trick or Treat time as his favorite thing in the world.... a trash truck!!! Shout out to our heroes at DPW for making this cutie so happy every trash day! #beonwjz Happy Halloween! Had a great weekend at 'Boo @marylandzoo- baby girl won "scariest costume" for her age group as Baby Shark. Share your...
Every State’s Favorite Halloween Candy
Possibly second only to Christmas, Halloween is the best holiday for children. Just think about it: Not only do you get to dress up in a kooky or spooky costume, you can go door to door collecting candy! For many kids, it’s nothing short of a dream come true – but you might be surprised […]
Collider
'Prey for the Devil' Review: Catholic Propaganda Disguised as a Cliche Horror Movie
Possession films exist in a weird cultural landscape. On one hand, Western culture grew at the heart of Christianity, so it makes sense that we keep exploring demons as a source of horror. The idea of Hell is so engraved in our minds that even people who don’t identify as Christians might feel afraid watching a devoted priest perform an exorcism on screen. However, movies focused on demonic possession frequently feel like advertising, as if horror was a vehicle to spread the word that we should have faith in religion. More often than not, we can ignore the message if we’d like and just enjoy a scary movie. Prey for the Devil, however, seems to have been developed as deliberate propaganda.
