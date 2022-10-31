Read full article on original website
Pharrell confirms “amazing” BTS collaboration will feature on his new album ‘Phriends’
Pharrell has shared that a BTS collaboration will feature on his forthcoming new album ‘Phriends’. In a new Rolling Stone cover interview story between Pharrell and BTS’s RM, the US producer and singer revealed that the K-pop band feature on the “amazing” new track. “Well,...
Jhené Aiko, Alessia Cara, Coco Jones Get Seasonal on New Def Jam Holiday Album, ‘Def the Halls’
Def Jam Recordings and 4th & Broadway have released a new compilation album featuring Jhené Aiko, Coco Jones, Alessia Cara, and more singing traditional Christmas songs and original festive tracks to ring in the holiday season. The album, aptly titled “Def The Halls,” follows the 2019 EP “A Def Jam Christmas,” which first featured Cara’s “Make It To Christmas.” That song also appears on this new release, alongside August 08’s reworking of “Silent Night” and Aiko’s 2013 ballad “Wrap Me Up.” Other notables include Jones’ new “Silver Bells” and North Carolina’s Mikhala Jené, who gives an R&B twist to two...
Actor DL Hughley says Kanye West would “already be in a conservatorship” if he was a woman
Actor and comedian DL Hughley has claimed that Kanye West would “already be in a conservatorship” if he was a woman. Hughley made the remarks earlier this week when he was asked by TMZ for his view on West’s recent behaviour. West has been dropped from several...
Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed, aged 28
Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed in a shooting in Houston. The Georgia-born musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. TMZ reports that Takeoff was killed in Houston in the early hours of this morning (November 1), citing “law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses”. NME has...
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
1 Fleetwood Mac Song Just Made it Back on the Charts After Almost 35 Years
Fleetwood Mac remains an impressive band. Their signature album, Rumours, achieved a rare feat that adds to its legacy. The band has had several lineup changes over the years, but they continued producing hits. Need further proof? One Fleetwood Mac song just re-entered the charts 35 years later, and it’s not a cut from Rumours. …
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay and more sign petition to stop rap lyrics being used as evidence in US courts
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Future are among acts and industry firms urging the US legal system to restrict rap lyrics being used in trial evidence. ‘Art on Trial: Protect Black Art‘ is a new open letter that’s been signed by artists alongside three major...
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Two Black radio hosts acquire trademark to ‘White Lives Matter’ after Kanye West says he wants to sell shirts with the slogan
Two Black radio hosts acquired the trademark to the phrase ‘White Lives Matter’, after Kanye West said he wanted to sell shirts emblazoned with the hate slogan. West courted controversy by appearing with conservative commentator Candace Owens in shirts stating ‘White Lives Matter’ at Paris Fashion Week in early October. During West’s Yeezy fashion show, some models also wore clothing bearing the phrase, which the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have categorised as a hateful, white supremacist slogan.
How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos
Takeoff, really, was always the best member of Migos, and that’s no mean feat for a group considered modern trap royalty. It became evident that after the Atlanta trio’s 2013 breakthrough hit ‘Versace’, that the group changed the sound of rap music forever. The fatal shooting of the 28-year-old rapper in Houston yesterday (November 1) is a huge loss to the scene, an understated, but unmissable member of the trio.
Elton John Reveals the Performance That Made John Lennon ‘Physically Sick’
Elton John recalls performing with former Beatle John Lennon at a concert that Lennon was almost too sick to perform at
Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists
Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Cavetown – ‘Worm Food’ review: bold bedroom pop offers heartfelt honesty
After making a name for himself with a series of stripped back YouTube covers of big pop hits, Cavetown turned his hand to telling stories of his own. 2018’s ‘Lemon Boy’ was fantastical, folksy and dreamy while his 2020 major label debut ‘Sleepyhead’ saw Robbie Skinner’s bedroom-pop project branch out, trading in twee, delicate musings for robust indie rock anthems with plenty of heart. It’s a potent combination that’s earned him a monthly audience of nearly eight million on Spotify.
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
Sam Ryder announces new single ‘All The Way Over’, out this week
Sam Ryder has announced a new single called ‘All The Way Over’. The song will appear on the Eurovision 2022 runner-up’s debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’, which is due for release on November 18 via Parlophone (pre-order here). Per a press...
Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Kelly Clarkson has turned her attention to Soundgarden on her ‘Kellyoke’ segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the band’s signature song ‘Black Hole Sun’. The cover took place on Friday’s episode (October 28), for which she was joined by actors Josh Duhamel and Sosie Bacon. Clarkson donned a flannelette shirt for the performance, nodding to the fashion of the grunge movement in the early ’90s that Soundgarden were a part of.
A Seattle cat is getting lifesaving help from fans around the world
SEATTLE — Paul is no ordinary cat. He’s a world-famous Instagram star with fans as far away as Brazil, Ireland, and Thailand. And he’s a world-class survivor. “He’s just tough,” said his owner, Cindy Song. A few years ago, the rescue cat from Seattle Humane...
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry explains why his voice sounds different
Matthew Perry has explained why his voice sounds different in the Friends reunion. The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, spoke to Diane Sawyer of ABC Nightline last week (per Yahoo!) about dental surgery he received in 2021. Sawyer commented on the “wear and tear” she noticed...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
