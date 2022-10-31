ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Variety

Jhené Aiko, Alessia Cara, Coco Jones Get Seasonal on New Def Jam Holiday Album, ‘Def the Halls’

Def Jam Recordings and 4th & Broadway have released a new compilation album featuring Jhené Aiko, Coco Jones, Alessia Cara, and more singing traditional Christmas songs and original festive tracks to ring in the holiday season. The album, aptly titled “Def The Halls,” follows the 2019 EP “A Def Jam Christmas,” which first featured Cara’s “Make It To Christmas.” That song also appears on this new release, alongside August 08’s reworking of “Silent Night” and Aiko’s 2013 ballad “Wrap Me Up.” Other notables include Jones’ new “Silver Bells” and North Carolina’s Mikhala Jené, who gives an R&B twist to two...
NME

Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed, aged 28

Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed in a shooting in Houston. The Georgia-born musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. TMZ reports that Takeoff was killed in Houston in the early hours of this morning (November 1), citing “law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses”. NME has...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
NME

Two Black radio hosts acquire trademark to ‘White Lives Matter’ after Kanye West says he wants to sell shirts with the slogan

Two Black radio hosts acquired the trademark to the phrase ‘White Lives Matter’, after Kanye West said he wanted to sell shirts emblazoned with the hate slogan. West courted controversy by appearing with conservative commentator Candace Owens in shirts stating ‘White Lives Matter’ at Paris Fashion Week in early October. During West’s Yeezy fashion show, some models also wore clothing bearing the phrase, which the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have categorised as a hateful, white supremacist slogan.
NME

How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos

Takeoff, really, was always the best member of Migos, and that’s no mean feat for a group considered modern trap royalty. It became evident that after the Atlanta trio’s 2013 breakthrough hit ‘Versace’, that the group changed the sound of rap music forever. The fatal shooting of the 28-year-old rapper in Houston yesterday (November 1) is a huge loss to the scene, an understated, but unmissable member of the trio.
American Songwriter

Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
NME

Cavetown – ‘Worm Food’ review: bold bedroom pop offers heartfelt honesty

After making a name for himself with a series of stripped back YouTube covers of big pop hits, Cavetown turned his hand to telling stories of his own. 2018’s ‘Lemon Boy’ was fantastical, folksy and dreamy while his 2020 major label debut ‘Sleepyhead’ saw Robbie Skinner’s bedroom-pop project branch out, trading in twee, delicate musings for robust indie rock anthems with plenty of heart. It’s a potent combination that’s earned him a monthly audience of nearly eight million on Spotify.
NME

Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”

The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
NME

Sam Ryder announces new single ‘All The Way Over’, out this week

Sam Ryder has announced a new single called ‘All The Way Over’. The song will appear on the Eurovision 2022 runner-up’s debut studio album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’, which is due for release on November 18 via Parlophone (pre-order here). Per a press...
NME

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson has turned her attention to Soundgarden on her ‘Kellyoke’ segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the band’s signature song ‘Black Hole Sun’. The cover took place on Friday’s episode (October 28), for which she was joined by actors Josh Duhamel and Sosie Bacon. Clarkson donned a flannelette shirt for the performance, nodding to the fashion of the grunge movement in the early ’90s that Soundgarden were a part of.
NME

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry explains why his voice sounds different

Matthew Perry has explained why his voice sounds different in the Friends reunion. The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, spoke to Diane Sawyer of ABC Nightline last week (per Yahoo!) about dental surgery he received in 2021. Sawyer commented on the “wear and tear” she noticed...

