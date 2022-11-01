Read full article on original website
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
State treasurer race boils down to experience, values
The incumbent is a former physician assistant whose office has increased state investment revenues and pushed retirement plans for those in low-wage jobs. The challenger is a financial planner who teaches at Delaware State University and advises members of the Delaware National Guard on wealth management. Neither thinks the other is a good fit for the job of Delaware state ... Read More
Delaware’s the Place for Happy and Healthy Aging
All of us at Active Adults enjoy working with our “demographic,” although the real-life definition of that word is a bit complicated. You might be over 55 and looking for your dream house in a community where someone else does your major yardwork while you enjoy the pool, pickleball court and club house activities. But you might also be caring for your 85-year-old parents and thinking through – or worrying about – your daily life 30 years into the future.
Huxtable is not a large developer
Russ Huxtable was the unanimous choice of Democrat primary voters. Now he is the right choice for all voters for state Senate District 6 in the general election. For a full picture of his District 6 issues, visit his website www.russhuxtable.com. Strong leadership and meaningful experience, plus a strong moral compass, make Russ uniquely qualified to represent us.
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Vote Phelps to end Democrat rule in House
This is to express my concern over the one-sided governing that Delaware has been subjected to for the past two decades. We have an opportunity to turn this around Nov. 8 by electing a non-politician to be our representative for District 14, which includes Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach and the southern part of Lewes.
Early voting abuzz in Lewes
Vehicles stream into Lewes Fire Department Station 2 around noon, Nov. 1, to vote early for the Nov. 8 General Election. Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the following Sussex County locations:. • Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville.
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
Huxtable disappoints at candidates’ forum
Well, I guess I was expecting more? After reading letters to the editor professing how “dynamic” Russell Huxtable was, and how much of a “good listener” he was, I found myself wondering if the same wunderkind I had been reading about all these weeks was really the one in the flesh at the Lewes library Friday night at the candidates’ forum.
Polarization challenges Return Day traditions
Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon? That’s what Delaware does after every election. It’s the tradition ... Read More
Parker Selby’s career has led to this election
Ms. Stell Parker Selby had been a prominent figure in Sussex County and will work to bring more resources to the county she serves. Ms. Parker Selby exemplifies a person who is committed to ensuring the residents of Sussex County have a healthy environment for all. Ms. Parker Selby’s points...
Sportsmen group challenges law increasing gun ownership age to 21
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery Nov. 1, challenging a new law increasing the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21. In a press release, DSSA, joined by the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club and an individual member of...
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Pittsville becomes one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
Huxtable flops at Lewes candidates’ forum
Thanks to the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for hosting a fair and informative candidates’ forum at the Lewes library Oct. 28. As a resident of the 6th Senate District, I was interested in hearing the views of Rep. Steve Smyk and his opponent, Mr. Russell Huxtable. Like many, I am familiar with Rep. Smyk, due to his decade of service in the House of Representatives. Prior to Friday night, I never had the opportunity to see or meet Mr. Huxatable in person.
Free broadband can bridge digital, medical divides
With Delaware facing both a long-standing lack of primary care physicians and a more recent shortage of nurses, online video visits to medical professionals – also known as telehealth – have become an essential tool for helping our communities connect with doctors. My colleagues and I have embraced...
Joseph L. Masci, spiritual man
Joseph L. Masci, 69, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a short stay at Delaware Hospice after a four-year-long battle with cancer. Joe graduated from Pa. Institute of Technology and Eastern Christian University with degrees in electrical engineering, computer sciences and organizational management. He was employed by Exelon Corporation, where he worked as an IT manager for 30 years until he retired in 2018.
Schaeffer is spreading lies about Huxtable
Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer has used his position to spread vicious rumors and false truths about people who oppose his positions. In some ways, I feel this is part of the national problem of spewing falsehoods not backed up by evidence and creating the political environment that prevents people from coming together to solve problems. In his letter to the Cape Gazette Oct. 25, Schaeffer stated that Russ Huxtable is “one of the largest land developers in Sussex County.” That statement is absurd, meant to strike fear in the voting electorate. I did some research and discovered that the nonprofit Huxtable worked for in 2021 facilitated the building of 63 homes for middle- and low-income families. By way of comparison, a prominent local builder developed 400-plus homes in a single community; the same builder has eight similar projects in the county. Mark Schaeffer has a history of false attacks on opponents of those candidates that he supports. In the Republican primary for county council, he spread nasty rumors about John Rieley’s farming practices. Fortunately, this strategy failed.
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
