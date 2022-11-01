Read full article on original website
Related
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GOP Candidate Says Abortion Decisions Belong to 'Gentlemen' Legislators
A Republican nominee for the Senate sparked a furious backlash on social media after saying that he thinks decisions on abortion rights belong to "gentlemen" state legislators. Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army general running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, made the comments when speaking about whether...
CNET
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
I will not be docile on the topic of reproductive autonomy–and neither should you
Protestors march in Washington DC. on May 14 after a draft of the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade was published by the media. Every election cycle, we hear talk of rolling back rights for women, minorities, and other disadvantaged people. Unfortunately, the constant push...
WLKY.com
Republican lawmaker defends abortion vote after attack mailer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican incumbent Jason Nemes says his Democratic challenger Kate Turner is misrepresenting his position on abortion. The two are squaring off in Kentucky House District 33, which stretches from Middletown in eastern Jefferson County into parts of Oldham and Shelby counties. Turner sent out mailers last...
Trump's message to Republicans on abortion
Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Amendment 2 puts abortion policy solely in hands of elected legislators
Republicans have led in the Kentucky State Senate for more than 20 years, standing up and speaking for the principles of most Kentucky residents across the commonwealth. In 2016, Kentucky voters flipped control in the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a century, solidifying the strength of the commonwealth’s conservative values.
‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws
Elected prosecutors operating outside the rule of law threaten the country's safety as a constitutional republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says.
The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood
Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
Washington Examiner
Democrats are finally being forced to own their abortion extremism
The goal of the pro-life movement has never been a secret: Make abortion illegal and unthinkable. How we reach that goal is its own debate, but we’ve never been shy about what we believe and what it is we’re fighting for. Abortion activists, however, have hidden behind a...
Pro-life groups urge states to step up support for women after data predicts 60K fewer abortions in next year
After data predicted there could be more than 60,000 fewer abortions in next year after Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, pro-life groups are urging states to step up and help families, pregnant women.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable hijacks women's health
How is it that a middle-aged man with no medical training who lives in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the mid-Atlantic region becomes an expert on women’s health? Better yet, did Mr. Huxtable even read the legislation proposed that was voted on in Legislative Hall? Has he ever read a proposed piece of legislation? If he did, he would know that those proposed recently regarding women’s health were far more dense than pro vs. anti abortion. The details of the legislation must have not been one that Mr. Huxtable cared to explore before slandering Steve Smyk.
The New Obsession Among Anti-Abortion Activists
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, anti-abortion activists finally won the prize they had sought for decades. But since then, pro-life voices on the right have been on the hunt for a new reason to be aggrieved—and they may have found one: a spate of federal prosecutions against people illegally blocking access to abortion clinics.“It sure looks like the FBI is just fishing for pro-lifers to prosecute,” the conservative Washington Examiner declared in October.The backlash to prosecutions has gone mostly unnoticed in mainstream media outlets. And so far, there’s no evidence the activists are being unjustly...
To Stop An Abortion-Rights Amendment, Conservatives Are Attacking LGBTQ Rights
A new ad in Michigan tries to exploit confusion and anxiety over gender-affirming care.
My Body No Choice: taking the fight for abortion rights to the stage
A new stage production tells the stories of women and their bodily autonomy, or lack thereof, as part of the fight to reverse the supreme court decision to restrict abortion
Cape Gazette
Murphy is the right choice for Congress
On Oct. 19, we listened to a radio broadcast featuring the two Delaware candidates running for Congress – Mr. Lee Murphy and Ms. Lisa Blunt Rochester. At the start of the broadcast, the moderator stated that both candidates agreed not to attack each other. We thought that was a fair agreement. During the broadcast, the moderator informed Mr. Murphy twice that he had violated the agreement by attacking Ms. Blunt Rochester. After the broadcast, we looked up the meaning of two words. The Webster dictionary describes “attack” to mean to set upon forcefully and/or to assail with unfriendly or bitter words, and “fact” was described as the quality of being actual and/or brings on actual evidence. During the broadcast Mr. Murphy disagreed with Ms. Blunt Rochester and was pointing out facts that she:
Online requests for abortion pills surged after reversal of Roe v. Wade: Study
The number of online requests for abortion pills has surged nationwide in the months following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with the largest increases being reported in states that now have total or near-total bans on abortions.
Abortion-rights advocates fearful of Republicans gaining control of Illinois Supreme Court in Nov. 8 election
For more than half a century, Democrats have held control of the Illinois Supreme Court, but abortion-rights advocates fear that if Republicans win both contested seats on the Nov. 8 ballot, the state’s status as a Midwest safe haven for abortion access could be at risk. After the landmark...
Comments / 0