Ship Manager Sentenced for High Sulphur Fuel Use in Caribbean Emissions Control Area
A New York-based commercial ship manager has been sentenced to pay a $250,000 fine and serve probation after pleading guilty to using high sulphur fuel in the U.S. Caribbean Emissions Control Area (ECA). The sentencing closes the book on a multi-year investigation that has already resulted in fines now topping...
gcaptain.com
Report: Additional Actions Needed to Improve Coast Guard’s Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety Efforts
The U.S. Coast Guard hasn’t fully implemented the majority of key statutory requirements designed to improve fishing vessel safety that have been enacted over the last decade, a new report by the independent Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found. The GAO’s study was meant to examine Coast Guard efforts...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
gcaptain.com
Report: American Ship Captain Surrenders License Amid Rape Accusation
An American ship captain has surrendered his license amid allegations that he raped a female U.S. Merchant Marine Academy cadet and attempted to assault another while working on board a U.S.-flagged ship at sea, according to an exclusive report by Long Island-focussed Newsday. The captain, who is identified in the...
gcaptain.com
U.S. Offers $5 Million Bounty for Singaporean Over North Korea Oil Shipments
The US Department of State on Thursday issued a $5 million bounty for information on a Singaporean businessman who broke international sanctions by transporting fuel to North Korea. Kwek Kee Seng, director of the Singapore-based shipping company Swanseas Port Services (S) Pte. Ltd., is accused of directing the delivery of...
Analysis-Sanctions fail to halt North Korea's accelerating weapons programs
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Economic sanctions, the primary means the United States has used for years to try to exert pressure on North Korea, have abjectly failed to halt its nuclear and missile programs or to bring the reclusive northeast Asian state back to the negotiating table.
gcaptain.com
U.S. Senator Wicker Condemns ‘Unlawful’ and ‘Unnecessary’ Jones Act Waivers for Puerto Rico
Criticism is mounting over the DHS Secretary’s decision to waive the Jones Act for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, has sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas condemning his decision to waive the Jones Act for shipments of diesel and LNG to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. Notably, the $400 million in aid includes funding for additional air defenses to help Ukraine better defend itself against escalating R ussian missile and drone attacks that have badly damaged the country’s power and water infrastructure. “We recognize the acute need for air defense at this critical moment when Russia and Russian forces are raining missiles and Iranian drones down on the civilian infrastructure of this country,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a press conference in Kyiv Friday following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Sullivan is one of the highest ranking U.S. officials to visit Kyiv, and his trip had not been previously announced for security reasons.
