eenews.net
‘Hubris’: LNG plant officials saw trouble days before blast
For at least two days before a pipe exploded at its Texas gas export terminal, Freeport LNG had been trying to figure out what was wrong, records show. The June 8 blast forced the plant to close and took almost a fifth of U.S. liquefied natural gas exports offline. But...
thepostnewspaper.net
Beachcombing on the Texas Coast
One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass...
Is This an Eerie Face on Side of a Building in Galveston, Texas?
Halloween may be over but I have to tell you about the mysterious face on the side of a building in Galveston, Texas. The eerie face first appeared in 2002, when some paranormal investigators went to the site to investigate but were escorted off the property by police. The University...
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
kjas.com
Severe weather possible Friday & Friday night
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK have issued statements regarding the possibility of severe weather in this region on Friday and Friday night. The following statement was issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA:. There...
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
conroetoday.com
Celebrate ‘Turkey Day’ at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston
LAKE CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston invites you to sit back, relax and enjoy Thanksgiving brunch without all the fuss. Dine on a traditional Thanksgiving meal complete with all the trimmings and listen to live jazz performed by Twin Connections. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24,...
luxury-houses.net
A World Class Estate in The Absolute Finest of Locations Hits The Market for $12.5 Million in Houston, Texas
3315 Del Monte Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 3315 Del Monte Drive, Houston, Texas is a highly custom new build by premiere builder Layne Kelly and JD Bartell Designs with state of the art amenities and a spacious backyard. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3315 Del Monte Drive, please contact David Gross (Phone: 832-312-8379) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
cw39.com
Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?
HOUSTON – Question: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?. Answer: Here is a statement the Harris County Toll Road Authority provided regarding the progress on the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge Program:. “The project reached a milestone a few weeks...
Deadline Eminent for First Half Payment! Cheryl E. Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor-Collector
Galveston County property owners wishing to take advantage of the half-payment option have until. November 30th to make the first payment, with the second half due (without penalty and interest) on June 30, 2023.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo’s Marriage is Built Upon Mutual Interests and Common Goals
Lisa and Stan Duchman (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the seventh of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Lisa and Stan Duchman.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alexandra Mealer quadruples Lina Hidalgo in fundraising during final month of Harris County judge campaign
Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer raised more than $3.7 million in campaign donations last month – more than four times as much as incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo – as she tries to win the most prominent and hotly contested local race in this month's midterm election.
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
cw39.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow’s 38th consecutive year takes flight this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Plane enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone who likes high-flying fun are in luck this weekend. The thirty-eighth consecutive Wings Over Houston Airshow will take place at Ellington Airport Saturday and Sunday. The show features dozens of aircraft from several eras of aviation with the famous Blue Angels headlining...
The Mystery Marfa Lights of Texas
Weird mysterious lights in west Texas, known as the “Marfa Mystery Lights”, have been seen since the 1800s. Robert Reed Ellison, a young cowboy, reported sighting the lights in 1883. Robert Reed was driving cattle through Paisano Pass when he saw the lights, and he wondered if it was the campfire of the Apache Indians. Other settlers told him they often saw the lights, but that when they investigated, they found no ashes or other evidence of a campsite. The lights range in color, from yellow-orange, green, blue, and red. What is interesting, is that these lights have become so common with sightings, that in 2003 there were monitoring stations put in place. The Marfa Lights have become somewhat of an attraction, that tourists come to eagerly to witness this phenomenon. Is it UFOs and space aliens? Some skeptics will say the lights are the headlights of a car, but since these lights have been seen since the 1800s, that might not the case. The designated view to park for the lights is on the roadside south of U.S. Route 90 about 9 miles east of Marfa. Interestingly enough, the Marfa Army Airfield was once active in the area where American and Allied pilots were trained between 1942 and 1947. It was then used as a regional airport. Could that have anything to do with the lights? Some may even say it is just a mirage caused by sharp temperature gradients between cold and warm layers of air. Would you like to see the lights? These lights are visible on many clear nights between Marfa and Paisano Pass as one looks towards the Chinati Mountains. Gazing out over the wide plain, the Mitchell Flat, that empties southward into the dark mountains of Mexico on U.S route 67, off U.S Highway 90. The truth may very well be out there!
thepostnewspaper.net
“COACH” TURTLE MAKES DEBUT ON ISLAND
David H. O’Neal Jr., member of the board of trustees for. Galveston ISD, along with Artist Tracy Van Horn Reed, unveiled. the newest Turtle about Town at Shield Park in Galveston. The. newest member of the Island’s turtle family is named “Coach”. and was created by Reed...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
