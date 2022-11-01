Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Related
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Trivia
1. What are Indian names for the Congamond Lakes? Choose all that apply. 2. In 1827, a large floating bridge was launched on the Middle Pond of Congamond Lakes amid much fanfare, artillery and band-playing. What was its purpose?. a. It was a diving platform. b. It connected the east and...
Pedestrian killed in Wethersfield crash on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday night. According to Wethersfield police, a woman was crossing the Berlin Turnpike at about 8:20 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity has not yet been publicly […]
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
westernmassnews.com
Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway. Officials said that...
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
thesuffieldobserver.com
Santa is Coming to Suffield!
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Suffield!. Once again, this Christmas season, the Suffield Knights of Columbus and Friends will escort Santa to visit the great little girls and boys of Suffield. While his reindeer graze in one of our town’s beautiful fields, Santa will visit homes for 15 minutes of fun and caroling. Be sure to have your camera(s) ready!
22-year-old woman dies in rollover crash on Route 8 in Torrington
A 22-year-old woman is dead following a rollover crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning.
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Observations
Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
NBC Connecticut
Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash
Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
Car fire causes traffic on I-91N in Springfield
A car fire caused traffic to be backed up on I-91 northbound Tuesday afternoon.
hampdenda.com
Victim of East Longmeadow crash identified
October 31, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the East Longmeadow Police Department received a call regarding a serious accident on North Main Street near Speight Arden in East Longmeadow involving a motorized bike and a motor vehicle. The operator of the bike, Mr. Michael Wilson, 62, of Springfield,...
westernmassnews.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman warning of scam after wallet’s stolen at Chicopee parking lot
In August, Governor Baker and the other New England governors wrote to President Biden with their concerns about supplies and prices this winter. Town by Town: Boys & Girls Club event, rec shop opening, and Día de los Muertos. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you...
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Eyewitness News
Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Police respond to Rt. 57 rotary for tractor trailer crash
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to the Route 57 rotary Tuesday afternoon after a tractor trailer crashed into a guardrail. According to Agawam Police, rotary traffic had been redirected to Route 57 westbound while crews worked to clear the disabled tractor trailer from the scene. Traffic diversions were...
Bicyclist identified in deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow
A Springfield man has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit and run accident in East Longmeadow Thursday.
Comments / 0