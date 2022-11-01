ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Trivia

1. What are Indian names for the Congamond Lakes? Choose all that apply. 2. In 1827, a large floating bridge was launched on the Middle Pond of Congamond Lakes amid much fanfare, artillery and band-playing. What was its purpose?. a. It was a diving platform. b. It connected the east and...
SUFFIELD, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian killed in Wethersfield crash on Berlin Turnpike

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday night. According to Wethersfield police, a woman was crossing the Berlin Turnpike at about 8:20 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity has not yet been publicly […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway. Officials said that...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

Santa is Coming to Suffield!

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Suffield!. Once again, this Christmas season, the Suffield Knights of Columbus and Friends will escort Santa to visit the great little girls and boys of Suffield. While his reindeer graze in one of our town’s beautiful fields, Santa will visit homes for 15 minutes of fun and caroling. Be sure to have your camera(s) ready!
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Observations

Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
SUFFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash

Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
HARTFORD, CT
hampdenda.com

Victim of East Longmeadow crash identified

October 31, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the East Longmeadow Police Department received a call regarding a serious accident on North Main Street near Speight Arden in East Longmeadow involving a motorized bike and a motor vehicle. The operator of the bike, Mr. Michael Wilson, 62, of Springfield,...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
wamc.org

A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to Rt. 57 rotary for tractor trailer crash

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to the Route 57 rotary Tuesday afternoon after a tractor trailer crashed into a guardrail. According to Agawam Police, rotary traffic had been redirected to Route 57 westbound while crews worked to clear the disabled tractor trailer from the scene. Traffic diversions were...
AGAWAM, MA

