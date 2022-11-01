ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Iowa State Daily

A look at the 2022-23 Iowa State men’s basketball roster

There are a lot of new names on the Iowa State men’s basketball roster, including a trio of freshmen and a handful of transfers. Here are the players to watch out for at each positional group as the season kicks off. Point Guards. After a season-ending Achilles injury to...
ankenyfanatic.com

WreckEm: Ankeny’s Johnson verbally commits to play softball at Texas Tech

Junior Cassie Johnson of Ankeny has verbally committed to play softball at Texas Tech. Johnson announced her decision via Twitter earlier this week. “RAIDER NATION, I’M COMING FOR YOU!! #WreckEm” she tweeted. Johnson plays for the Iowa Premier Fastpitch travel club. She is a power-hitting catcher. “I talked...
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa lands commitment from in-state TE for 2023 recruiting class

Will the next great tight end for Iowa come from the walk-on ranks? That remains to be seen, but the Hawkeyes are getting another in-state prospect as a preferred walk-on. The player is Jalyn Thompson, a 6-foot-4 and 220 lb. tight end out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. In his note on social media, Thompson said attending Iowa and “becoming a Hawkeye was a dream” growing up.
iheart.com

Tree Removal Project Underway in Ankeny

(Ankeny, IA) -- Contractors will be removing diseased Ash trees in Uptown Ankeny starting today. The City of Ankeny says the tree removal project will last the next several weeks, mostly along SW Third Street and SW Walnut Street. The project will include lane closures at times, and the city is urging drivers to slow down and use caution around workers. The city says replacement trees will be planted in the spring.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WHO 13

Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns

WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
KCCI.com

Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Des Moines Business Record

BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines

The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
kniakrls.com

Indianola Man Charged by DCI

The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
