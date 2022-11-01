(Ankeny, IA) -- Contractors will be removing diseased Ash trees in Uptown Ankeny starting today. The City of Ankeny says the tree removal project will last the next several weeks, mostly along SW Third Street and SW Walnut Street. The project will include lane closures at times, and the city is urging drivers to slow down and use caution around workers. The city says replacement trees will be planted in the spring.

