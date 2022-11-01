Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Eagles pull off stunning upset, will play for school’s 1st state title in any sport
A stunning upset has put Ankeny Christian Academy on the brink of its first state championship in any team sport. The seventh-ranked Eagles advanced to the Class 1A final at the state volleyball tournament with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-22 victory over No. 1 Springville in Wednesday’s semifinals at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny senior Wehde suffers broken leg, will miss entire boys’ basketball season
The Ankeny boys’ basketball team will be missing one of its top players this winter. Senior wing Karson Wehde has suffered a season-ending injury before the Hawks even started practicing. “On Thursday night at open gym I broke the tibia and fibula in my leg,” said Wehde. “I had...
ankenyfanatic.com
Eagles rout Don Bosco in tourney debut, will play No. 1 Springville in 1A semifinals
Ankeny Christian Academy’s state volleyball tournament debut was a smashing success. The seventh-ranked Eagles got off to a fast start and never looked back in a Class 1A quarterfinal against No. 8 Don Bosco on Tuesday night. They rolled to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-14 victory at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We just had to keep fighting’: Jaguars outlast Dowling Catholic in 5-set thriller
There was nothing scary about the volleyball match between Ankeny Centennial and Dowling Catholic that was played on Halloween. The two CIML Conference rivals simply played an all-time classic on the state’s biggest stage. Sixth-ranked Centennial outlasted the No. 4 Maroons, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 29-27, 15-11, in a Class...
Iowa State Daily
A look at the 2022-23 Iowa State men’s basketball roster
There are a lot of new names on the Iowa State men’s basketball roster, including a trio of freshmen and a handful of transfers. Here are the players to watch out for at each positional group as the season kicks off. Point Guards. After a season-ending Achilles injury to...
ankenyfanatic.com
WreckEm: Ankeny’s Johnson verbally commits to play softball at Texas Tech
Junior Cassie Johnson of Ankeny has verbally committed to play softball at Texas Tech. Johnson announced her decision via Twitter earlier this week. “RAIDER NATION, I’M COMING FOR YOU!! #WreckEm” she tweeted. Johnson plays for the Iowa Premier Fastpitch travel club. She is a power-hitting catcher. “I talked...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa lands commitment from in-state TE for 2023 recruiting class
Will the next great tight end for Iowa come from the walk-on ranks? That remains to be seen, but the Hawkeyes are getting another in-state prospect as a preferred walk-on. The player is Jalyn Thompson, a 6-foot-4 and 220 lb. tight end out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. In his note on social media, Thompson said attending Iowa and “becoming a Hawkeye was a dream” growing up.
iheart.com
Tree Removal Project Underway in Ankeny
(Ankeny, IA) -- Contractors will be removing diseased Ash trees in Uptown Ankeny starting today. The City of Ankeny says the tree removal project will last the next several weeks, mostly along SW Third Street and SW Walnut Street. The project will include lane closures at times, and the city is urging drivers to slow down and use caution around workers. The city says replacement trees will be planted in the spring.
Ankeny teacher seriously injured in bicycle crash defying odds after weeks in a coma
DES MOINES, Iowa — The harrowing journey has provided inspiration. “Just trying to stay hopeful when you are in the middle of a wind storm that you are gonna see a sunny day again,” said Sadie Lage. The recovery process has showed determination. “He’s in there and he’s fighting and I don’t think he’ll stop […]
Iowa Home for Sale is Pure Perfection, Inside and Out [PHOTOS]
The first word that comes to mind when you see the surroundings of this Iowa home is, breathtaking. The inside of the house doesn't disappoint, either. I honestly don't know where to start as I genuinely don't see anything I don't like about this place. Now, if I only had the $2.7 million to buy it...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns
WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
KCCI.com
Hickman Road frustrations? You're not alone. Here's the possible changes coming to the busy road
According to the city of Waukee and the Iowa Department of Transportation, drive times on Hickman Road have slowed. "The traffic on Hickman Road has grown along with our population here in Waukee," Waukee Public Works Director and Engineer Rudy Koester said. Des Moines' suburbs are full of construction; new...
KCCI.com
Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Des Moines Business Record
BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines
The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
