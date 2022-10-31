Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
futurumresearch.com
Intel Q3 2022 Results: Return to Profitability Points to Progress in Turnaround
Analyst Take: Intel’s Q3 2022 results were an improvement over a challenging Q2 2022 as it returned to profitability. Intel recorded a $1.2 billion tax benefit that aided the return to black, although Q3 2022 outcomes remain below its historical levels of profitability. Intel’s Q3 2022 financial highlights included:
tipranks.com
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Surges on Stellar Q3 Results
Sunrun stock rallied in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 performance amid a strong demand backdrop for solar products. Energy solutions provider Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) impressed investors with strong third-quarter numbers. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 came much above the Street’s estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share, and increased significantly from EPS of $0.11 in the same quarter last year.
tipranks.com
Estée Lauder’s Q3 Blemished With Macro Headwinds
Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) dropped sharply in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the cosmetics company’s revenues declined 11% year-over-year to $3.93 billion in fiscal Q1, in line with analysts’ estimates. The company’s organic net sales fell 5% year-over-year as a result of macroeconomic headwinds including “COVID-19 restrictions in China.”
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Baillie Gifford Increases Bets On These Tesla, Alibaba China Rivals In Q3 — Here Are Its Other Trades
Edinburgh-based investment management company Baillie Gifford has sold over 7 million shares of Chinese EV-maker Li Auto Inc LI during the third quarter while lapping up over 50,000 shares of peer Nio Inc NIO, according to 13 F filings of the company. The fund also loaded up on shares of...
daystech.org
Bharti Airtel Posts Profit Miss as 5G Rollout Gets Underway
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, flagging a headwind for India’s No.2 wi-fi operator . Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, flagging a headwind for India’s No.2 wi-fi operator because it begins to roll out 5G providers throughout the nation. The provider, led by...
invezz.com
Deckers stock wins a ‘buy’ rating from the Bank of America
Bank of America says Deckers Outdoor Corp has upside to $425 a share. Analyst Christopher Nardone is particularly bullish on its HOKA business. Deckers stock is already up about 60% versus its year-to-date low. Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is in focus on Tuesday after a Bank of America analyst...
Investopedia
Robinhood Headed for Latest Loss in Q3 2022 Earnings
Robinhood is expected to post an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share Nov. 2 after market close. Revenue and trading volumes have declined since peaking in the first half of 2021. The SEC has reportedly opted not to ban payment for order flow, but it may impose other rules...
World Screen News
Paramount Posts Q3 Streaming Subs Gain, Lower Profit
Despite delivering gains in overall revenues and streaming customers, Paramount saw its Q3 profit drop to $231 million from $538 million on revenues that were 5 percent higher at $6.9 billion. “In the third quarter, Paramount continued to execute on our differentiated strategy anchored by our broad range of popular...
Stocks Edge Lower; Apple, Amazon, Intel And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday, October 28:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Lower As Big Tech Crashes Earnings Party. U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines, following another disappointing series of earnings updates from big tech companies that continue to raise questions about the resilience of the U.S. economy.
futurumresearch.com
Zendesk Q3 Revenues Up 20% to $417M
Analyst Take: Zendesk’s Q3 2022 revenue of $417 million and year-over-year growth of 20 percent indicates the continued resilience of the category and Zendesk’s strategy. Due to the company being taken private by investment companies Hellman & Friedman Advisors LLC and Permira Advisers LLC, the company has chosen not to issue forward-looking guidance.
tipranks.com
Uber’s Strong Showing Pushes Up LYFT and DASH
Shares of Uber (NYSE: UBER) revved up in morning trading on Tuesday after the ride-sharing company’s Q3 showing impressed investors. Shares of Uber have tanked by around 30% this year. The strong showing by Uber has also lifted up stocks of other companies in the gig economy including Uber’s...
US News and World Report
Robinhood Posts Smaller Loss as Higher Rates Boost Margin Trading Business
(Reuters) -Robinhood Inc posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday as the brokerage's margin trading business benefited from rising interest rates, while increased volatility in the markets helped its equity and options segments. Net interest revenue doubled to $128 million for the third quarter as annual margin interest rates jumped...
Qualcomm Stock Slumps As Muted Smartphone Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat
Qualcomm (QCOM) shares slumped lower Thursday after the smartphone chipmaker forecast weaker-than-expected near-term profits amid the ongoing Covid restrictions in China and downturn in broader consumer demand. Qualcomm, which topped Street profit forecasts with an adjusted bottom line of $3.13 for the three months ending in September, its fiscal fourth...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Amazon slipped 6.8% Friday after the retailer on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company also projected weaker holiday sales than analysts expected. – The pharma company's shares rose 12.9% after following...
reinisfischer.com
Latest Stock Buy: Bought 1 AMZN share at $100.47
On October 28, 2022, we bought an additional 1 share of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) paying $100.47 per share for our Partnership Fund. I decided to buy an additional one share after Amazon stock price dipped more than 10%, after negative guidance for Q4 2022. We are now holding 8 shares...
Comments / 0