Paying it forward. Julia Roberts confirmed that Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth to help her parents. After a tweet noting that “Martin Luther King Jr paying for [Roberts’] birth is still a little known fact that sends me,” went viral earlier this month, consultant Zara Rahim shared a clip from the 55-year-old Oscar winner’s September interview with Gayle King on Friday, October 28. “Today is Julia Roberts birthday! 55 years ago MLK and Coretta Scott King paid for her parents hospital bill after she was born,” she added via Twitter. “Can’t stop thinking about this since I read it. Here she is talking about it.”

2 DAYS AGO