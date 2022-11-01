ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
CMT

Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
GREENVILLE, SC
Us Weekly

Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. and Wife Coretta Scott King Paid the Hospital Bill for Her Birth: ‘They Helped Us’

Paying it forward. Julia Roberts confirmed that Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth to help her parents. After a tweet noting that “Martin Luther King Jr paying for [Roberts’] birth is still a little known fact that sends me,” went viral earlier this month, consultant Zara Rahim shared a clip from the 55-year-old Oscar winner’s September interview with Gayle King on Friday, October 28. “Today is Julia Roberts birthday! 55 years ago MLK and Coretta Scott King paid for her parents hospital bill after she was born,” she added via Twitter. “Can’t stop thinking about this since I read it. Here she is talking about it.”
Outsider.com

Bruce Springsteen Speaks on ‘Retirement,’ Wants to Go Out Like Johnny Cash

He’s been involved in the music industry for nearly 60 years and now Bruce Springsteen is speaking out on the possibility of his retirement. While promoting his new album Only the Strong Survive on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, Bruce Springsteen opened up about considering retirement. “I mean, if I got to a place where I was incapacitated or something,” he said, “but up until then I think I’m… I mean, look at Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger.”
NJ.com

Taylor Swift announces 2 monster N.J. stadium concerts on new Eras Tour; how to get tickets

Pop mega-star Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her first concert tour in five years, called the Eras Tour, which will visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford May 26 and 27. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will open the May 26 date, Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will open the May 27 date. Swift will also play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia May 12 and 13.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
American Songwriter

5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed

Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
Variety

Jimmy Iovine Opens Up About Working With John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and Dr. Dre, the State of the Music Biz, and Being Inducted Into the Rock Hall of Fame

The music business is filled with polymaths, but it’s safe to say that none have had as many separate successful careers as Jimmy Iovine. The Brooklyn native started out as a recording engineer, evolved into a producer; then co-founded Interscope Records and became a powerhouse label executive. He then co-founded Beats by Dre headphones and a streaming service, which became Apple Music after he and longtime partner Dr. Dre sold it to the tech giant in 2014 for $3 billion.
Variety

Huey Lewis and the News Sells Catalog to Primary Wave for $20 Million (EXCLUSIVE)

Primary Wave Music continues its steady stream of acquisitions, announcing today a partnership with multi-platinum rock act Huey Lewis and The News. The deal, which sources tell Variety is for around $20 million, encompasses the band’s entire commercially released music catalog from inception through 1994, the period of its biggest hits. Included in the partnership are such hits as “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Hip to Be Square,” “Workin’ For a Livin’,” and more. Also included in the deal is the band’s 1985 single “The Power of Love.” Written for the blockbuster film “Back to the Future,” the song became the band’s...

