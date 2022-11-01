Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Related
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Bruce Springsteen musical performances on Howard Stern bring tears, cheers
Bruce Springsteen played abbreviated versions of 11 of his songs on his Oct. 31 interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM. His rendition of “Thunder Road” brought Stern to tears. “You finally did it,” Stern said. “First time I ever cried on the radio.”. E Street Band...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
Ringo Starr Discovered the Most ‘Brilliant’ Song He Ever Wrote Was Actually a Bob Dylan Hit
Bob Dylan was a major influence on The Beatles. Ringo Starr once wrote a Dylan song without even realizing that he'd done it.
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
CMT
Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover
Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. and Wife Coretta Scott King Paid the Hospital Bill for Her Birth: ‘They Helped Us’
Paying it forward. Julia Roberts confirmed that Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth to help her parents. After a tweet noting that “Martin Luther King Jr paying for [Roberts’] birth is still a little known fact that sends me,” went viral earlier this month, consultant Zara Rahim shared a clip from the 55-year-old Oscar winner’s September interview with Gayle King on Friday, October 28. “Today is Julia Roberts birthday! 55 years ago MLK and Coretta Scott King paid for her parents hospital bill after she was born,” she added via Twitter. “Can’t stop thinking about this since I read it. Here she is talking about it.”
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
Bruce Springsteen Speaks on ‘Retirement,’ Wants to Go Out Like Johnny Cash
He’s been involved in the music industry for nearly 60 years and now Bruce Springsteen is speaking out on the possibility of his retirement. While promoting his new album Only the Strong Survive on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, Bruce Springsteen opened up about considering retirement. “I mean, if I got to a place where I was incapacitated or something,” he said, “but up until then I think I’m… I mean, look at Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger.”
Taylor Swift announces 2 monster N.J. stadium concerts on new Eras Tour; how to get tickets
Pop mega-star Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her first concert tour in five years, called the Eras Tour, which will visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford May 26 and 27. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will open the May 26 date, Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will open the May 27 date. Swift will also play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia May 12 and 13.
Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp and Stevie Van Zandt Sit Down for Music Conversation
Famed guitarist Jeff Beck sat down with his pal and movie star Johnny Depp for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, hosted by Stevie Van Zandt, on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, where they spoke about their new music, being on the road together and answered SiriusXM subscriber questions. During the exclusive...
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Jimmy Iovine Opens Up About Working With John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and Dr. Dre, the State of the Music Biz, and Being Inducted Into the Rock Hall of Fame
The music business is filled with polymaths, but it’s safe to say that none have had as many separate successful careers as Jimmy Iovine. The Brooklyn native started out as a recording engineer, evolved into a producer; then co-founded Interscope Records and became a powerhouse label executive. He then co-founded Beats by Dre headphones and a streaming service, which became Apple Music after he and longtime partner Dr. Dre sold it to the tech giant in 2014 for $3 billion.
CMT
Watch Performances: "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life And Music of Loretta Lynn" featuring Keith Urban, George Strait, Wynonna and more
Country music stars and fans flocked to the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday (Oct. 30) evening to pay tribute to the late legend, Loretta Lynn. The trailblazer passed peacefully on Oct. 4 at 90 years old in Hurricane Mill, Tennessee. The celebration of life presented by CMT, Sandbox Live, and...
Huey Lewis and the News Sells Catalog to Primary Wave for $20 Million (EXCLUSIVE)
Primary Wave Music continues its steady stream of acquisitions, announcing today a partnership with multi-platinum rock act Huey Lewis and The News. The deal, which sources tell Variety is for around $20 million, encompasses the band’s entire commercially released music catalog from inception through 1994, the period of its biggest hits. Included in the partnership are such hits as “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Hip to Be Square,” “Workin’ For a Livin’,” and more. Also included in the deal is the band’s 1985 single “The Power of Love.” Written for the blockbuster film “Back to the Future,” the song became the band’s...
Comments / 0