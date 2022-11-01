CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury made the announcement that Series I bonds will pay 6.89% annual interest through April 2023, down from the current 9.62% yearly rate that’s been offered since May. It’s the third highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998, and investors may lock in this rate for six months by purchasing anytime before the end of April. Independent financial advisor Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss what this means in more detail.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO