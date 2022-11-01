Read full article on original website
FEAM AERO celebrates groundbreaking of new three-bay aircraft maintenance hanger at CVG
F&E Aircraft Maintenance (FEAM AERO) on Tuesday celebrated the groundbreaking of the company’s new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), creating nearly 250 full-time positions, including at least 124 Kentucky-resident jobs, with a $40.2 million investment. “We have accomplished great success through our partnership with CVG...
eaglecountryonline.com
Aircraft Maintenance Company Breaks Ground on New Hangar at CVG
F&E Aircraft Maintenance's expansion will create nearly 250 full-time positions. (Hebron, Ky.) – A groundbreaking was held Tuesday at the site of FEAM AERO’s new three-bay hanger at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Governor Andy Beshear joined local officials from Boone County and leaders from F&E Aircraft Maintenance (FEAM...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG
HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
wymt.com
Energy company moving to EKY industrial park, bringing jobs and more than $1 million investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. The move will bring 25...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
Fox 19
Developers submit designs for $500 million convention center hotel
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The puzzle pieces are falling into place for a development proposal spanning Downtown Cincinnati’s convention center district, including preliminary designs for a new name-brand convention center hotel. 3CDC Executive Director Steve Leeper gave an update on the convention center district to the Hamilton County Board of...
Applications are now open for Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Encounter NKY Spring 2023 cohort
Encounter NKY is now accepting applications for the spring 2023 cohort. The three-month program, recently developed by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, assists employers with retaining top talent and growing the next generation of leaders within their organizations. Encounter NKY is designed specifically for younger professionals who have been...
I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
Covington Commission approves mortgage assistance program, BIA’s Heritage Trades, and more
Last December, the city used American Rescue Plan Act funds to create “buckets,” or categories where the funding would best be utilized. Now those buckets are getting filled. The latest is the ARPA-funded Mortgage Assistance Program plan, which calls for $500,000 to be used to help potential homebuyers...
GSKWR raises $1 million toward $6 Million goal of ‘Challenge a Girl to Change Our world’ campaign
In October 2021 Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) announced its vision to create the Northern Kentucky Leadership Campus on an 11-acre Erlanger property, through its $6 million ‘Challenge a Girl to Change Our World’ campaign. Phase One of the campaign will create a Leadership Center...
wvxu.org
A new set of proposals aims to increase Black homeownership in Greater Cincinnati
Homeownership is often cited as a quintessential part of the American dream. But the opportunity hasn't been available equitably — especially in the Queen City. A new plan announced Tuesday, called the Roadmap for Increasing Black Homeownership, aims to bridge the gap locally. It's being proposed by housing advocacy group Housing Opportunities Made Equal and endorsed by more than 30 nonprofit organizations and elected leaders.
WFMJ.com
Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers
Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
saturdaytradition.com
Five new Ohio online sports betting operators approved for Jan. 1 launch
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved its next batch of sports betting license and Ohio online sports betting operators ahead of the rapidly approaching Jan. 1 universal launch. The casino control commission approved Type A (online sports betting) and Type B (retail sports betting) licenses for the Hall of Fame...
WLWT 5
Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
WKRC
The Treasury's new Series I bond rate announcement
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury made the announcement that Series I bonds will pay 6.89% annual interest through April 2023, down from the current 9.62% yearly rate that’s been offered since May. It’s the third highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998, and investors may lock in this rate for six months by purchasing anytime before the end of April. Independent financial advisor Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss what this means in more detail.
dayton.com
Outdoor Airsoft arena idea in its first phase, owners say
A Butler County family wants to create a community that will be united. Jeff Neal and his nephew Jeremiah Hughley and his wife, Brianna Nolan, want to create an outdoor Airsoft arena, unlike what’s in Butler County. While they want to capitalize on the re-emerging growth of Airsoft, which...
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
Learning Grove’s Breakthroughs in Early Childhood conference attracts national experts, thought leaders
NKY’s innovative Learning Grove is presenting its cutting edge Breakthroughs in Early Childhood conference in Covington, featuring renowned experts from all over the country providing insight from four emergent research areas to a host of regional thought leaders. In no other field is the gap between research and practice...
