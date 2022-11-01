Read full article on original website
YART local art sale returns to Campbell County Public Library’s Newport branch November 12
YART, also known as the Yard Art Sale, returns to the Campbell County Public Library’s Newport Branch with dozens of local artists and crafters. Held 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Newport Branch, vendors will sell original work for $30 or less, making the event a perfect place to start crossing off your holiday gift shopping list. YART aims to help local artists sell their work while making affordable art accessible to the greater community.
WLWT 5
Xavier University receives $50M donation, largest in school's history
CINCINNATI — Xavier University announced the school received a $50 million donation Wednesday. It's the largest donation in the University’s 191-year history. The donation comes from Harry and Linda Fath, Cincinnati philanthropists who have donated to other local schools, museums and community programs. “Xavier is a significant asset...
NKY History Hour to trace Marquis de Lafayette’s farewell tour through Northern Kentucky tonight
In 1864, French hero of the American Revolutionary War, Marquis de Lafayette made a triumphal “Farewell Tour” of America. His 13-month tour of the 24 states of our young country included stops in Northern Kentucky, such as the city of Maddentown, which is now known as Florence. Traveling...
eaglecountryonline.com
Jim And Jack’s On The River
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 3rd Nov at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
Our Rich History: Registrar and library had played key roles in success of Thomas More University
Part 69 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Two of the earliest support offices at Villa Madonna College were the registrar and the library. At first glance, these two offices seem to have little to do with one another. However, the bond that linked them for decades was the Sisters of St. Benedict (the Benedictines).
Fox 19
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
eaglecountryonline.com
AUDIO: Injured Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Thanks Community for Outpouring of Support
Johnnie Tremain suffered burns on his hand and ears during a structure fire on Church Road in late September. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Johnnie Tremain is blown away by the support he's received since sustaining injuries while fighting a recent structure fire. Tremain was among a group of...
Multi-day event kicks off in Florence honoring veterans who died by suicide
Witness Tree event kicks off in Florence honoring veterans who died by suicide. An estimated 22 veterans take their own lives each day across the country.
GSKWR raises $1 million toward $6 Million goal of ‘Challenge a Girl to Change Our world’ campaign
In October 2021 Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) announced its vision to create the Northern Kentucky Leadership Campus on an 11-acre Erlanger property, through its $6 million ‘Challenge a Girl to Change Our World’ campaign. Phase One of the campaign will create a Leadership Center...
linknky.com
Sweet Tooth Candies has been pleasing palates for 50 Years
Sweet Tooth Candies, which has been around for 50 years, sells chocolate candies, ice cream, ice balls, malts, shakes, and many candies from other companies. And the sweet shop’s history is as rich as the flavor of its candy. Robert Schneider founded Schneider’s Sweet Shop in 1939 in Bellevue....
spectrumnews1.com
Covington hosting a handy hazardous waste drop-off event
COVINGTON, Ky. — It’s inevitable that over time, a home will accumulate items that contain hazardous material. And since you can’t just toss them in the trash, they can be difficult to safely discard. Fortunately, the City of Covington has a solution. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the...
linknky.com
Padrino Fort Thomas celebrates indoor dining space
Last week Hunter Thomas and his staff, along with city and business leaders, and a good showing of community pizza lovers, celebrated the return to indoor dining at Padrino Fort Thomas. Thomas cut the ribbon on Friday, Oct. 28, and shook hands with Mayor Eric Haas to officially open the...
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
linknky.com
Early voting information for Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot four different ways in Kentucky. In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022 and Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2022. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, Nov. 3 – 5,...
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
wvxu.org
NKY career training programs get a boost from the governor
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky Tuesday. Beshear made the announcement at Holmes High School in Covington, which will receive part of that funding to improve the school's Chapman Vocational Center on campus. Holmes' Assistant Principal and Director...
Learning Grove’s Breakthroughs in Early Childhood conference attracts national experts, thought leaders
NKY’s innovative Learning Grove is presenting its cutting edge Breakthroughs in Early Childhood conference in Covington, featuring renowned experts from all over the country providing insight from four emergent research areas to a host of regional thought leaders. In no other field is the gap between research and practice...
linknky.com
Beshear announces $15 million for infrastructure, education in NKY
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday over $15 million in funding for infrastructure and education in Northern Kentucky. “Today’s awards will help our students, our seniors and everyone in between,” Beshear said. “World-class companies are choosing Kentucky because of our world-class workforce, and that means we have to keep investing in education, as well as our infrastructure and support for families, to make Kentucky an even better place to live and work.”
NKY Young Professionals Nov. 6 Lunchtime Leader Chat to feature Chris Cook of TKOR Holdings
The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announced Chris Cook, President of TKOR Holdings, as the featured speaker for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Central Bank located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 200 in Florence. Cook will discuss his career journey, including how he has been able to quickly scale his businesses, why he chooses to do business in Northern Kentucky and the advice he has for emerging leaders building their own careers.
