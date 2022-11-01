Read full article on original website
Related
Kentuckiana impacted by rising flu cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors are already seeing an increase of flu cases and it appears our flu season will be earlier than previous years. Experts say the best time to get a flu shot is now!. After wearing masks for more than 2 years, and being told to thoroughly...
Health report: 107 counties are mostly COVID green; large spike in flu cases; two new moneypox cases
In data released on Friday, Kentucky COVID-19 Community Levels are mostly green, however the number of cases in the new 2022-2023 influenza season have seen a large spike in cases, and there were two more cases of monkeypox reported. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled...
WKYT 27
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
'I've watched 100 people die': Louisville organizations share input on how to spend state's multi-million dollar opioid settlement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grassroots organizations in Louisville spoke out Tuesday night at a meeting to help determine how the state’s opioid settlement will be spent. Kentucky is set to receive $478 million; of that, Louisville will receive $31.8 million. Louisville joined a national, multi-district litigation in August 2017...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky’s health and dental coverage marketplace enrollment now open
Kentuckians can now shop and enroll for health and dental coverage on the state-based marketplace, kynect. Kentuckians who don't have coverage through another source, such as through an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children's Health Insurance Program, Medicare or TRICARE, can shop right now for individual coverage on kynect. All plans offered on the marketplace cover 10 essential health benefits, including emergency services, hospitalization, lab services and prescription drugs. Enrollment is open through January 15 and coverage begins in 2023.
FBI warns election workers to be cautious: 'Nationwide, we've reviewed over 1000 threats, or potential threats'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the midterm election just days away, the FBI is urging election officials and poll workers to be aware of any potential threats. FBI Louisville Special Agent William Kurtz -- based in Bowling Green but oversees election crime investigations across Kentucky -- says since the last election cycle, authorities have seen a significant uptick in voters contacting officials directly.
wymt.com
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
Governor reminds that kynect enrollment is open for ’23 health, dental benefits
Gov. Beshear announced that Kentuckians can now shop and enroll for health and dental coverage that begins in 2023 on the state-based marketplace, kynect. Kentuckians who don’t have coverage through another source, such as through an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicare or TRICARE, can shop right now for individual coverage on kynect. All plans offered on the marketplace cover 10 essential health benefits, including emergency services, hospitalization, lab services and prescription drugs. Enrollment is open through Jan. 15.
spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: Kentucky's new law capping insulin copays
KENTUCKY — We’re talking about National Diabetes Month, which takes place every year, during the month of November. It’s a time when communities across the country and right here in the Bluegrass state team up to bring attention to diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when...
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
wymt.com
Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
WKYT 27
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky to receive an additional $49 million for tornado and flooding recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive an additional $49 million for 2021 tornado and flooding recovery through a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds were secured in negotiations for the Continuing Resolution to fund the government that passed the Senate earlier this year.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
Latest COVID report mostly good news, total 5,044 new cases reported in one week; deaths decline
The latest weekly COVID-19 report released this week by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, was mostly good news, except for increases in new cases and hospitalizations. A total of 5,044 new cases were reported to state public health officials for the seven-day period ending Oct. 23. That compares to...
WLWT 5
Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0