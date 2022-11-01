ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WHAS11

Kentuckiana impacted by rising flu cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors are already seeing an increase of flu cases and it appears our flu season will be earlier than previous years. Experts say the best time to get a flu shot is now!. After wearing masks for more than 2 years, and being told to thoroughly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky’s health and dental coverage marketplace enrollment now open

Kentuckians can now shop and enroll for health and dental coverage on the state-based marketplace, kynect. Kentuckians who don't have coverage through another source, such as through an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children's Health Insurance Program, Medicare or TRICARE, can shop right now for individual coverage on kynect. All plans offered on the marketplace cover 10 essential health benefits, including emergency services, hospitalization, lab services and prescription drugs. Enrollment is open through January 15 and coverage begins in 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

FBI warns election workers to be cautious: 'Nationwide, we've reviewed over 1000 threats, or potential threats'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the midterm election just days away, the FBI is urging election officials and poll workers to be aware of any potential threats. FBI Louisville Special Agent William Kurtz -- based in Bowling Green but oversees election crime investigations across Kentucky -- says since the last election cycle, authorities have seen a significant uptick in voters contacting officials directly.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Kentucky's new law capping insulin copays

KENTUCKY — We’re talking about National Diabetes Month, which takes place every year, during the month of November. It’s a time when communities across the country and right here in the Bluegrass state team up to bring attention to diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
JACKSON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky to receive an additional $49 million for tornado and flooding recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive an additional $49 million for 2021 tornado and flooding recovery through a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds were secured in negotiations for the Continuing Resolution to fund the government that passed the Senate earlier this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities

COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
