Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price prediction for November
Shiba Inu price has carried out nicely up to now few days. The SHIB coin rose to a excessive of $0.000015, which was the best degree since August 17. This worth was about 65% above the bottom degree this yr. On Tuesday, the coin was buying and selling at $0.000013.
astaga.com
Fed Could Hike Interest Rates By 75 BPS, Here’s What It Means For Bitcoin
The FOMC assembly is presently looming above the monetary markets, together with bitcoin, on condition that it’s only a few days away. Earlier rate of interest hike developments and the truth that inflation stays a outstanding menace have led to a unfavourable outlook for the FOMC assembly. It’s anticipated that one other Fed rate of interest hike is on the horizon, which is able to little doubt have a profound impact on the crypto market.
astaga.com
Huge Transaction Brought Down LND For The 2nd Time. Is Blockstream Responsible?
Is LND damaged? Or was the ridiculously massive transaction that unsynched it a direct assault on the LND implementation? Does all of this have an effect on the bigger Lightning Community? And what in regards to the bitcoin community? This story begins with every kind of questions and might’t promise to reply all of them. The sport is afoot. One thing’s happening. It’s onerous to find out what, although. And it looks like extra might be revealed, like we nonetheless don’t have all the info.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power At Lowest For 2022, Green Sign For Market?
On-chain information exhibits the Bitcoin miner promoting energy is at its lowest for the yr, one thing that may very well be favorable for the value of the crypto. Bitcoin Miner Promoting Energy Has Been Going Down In Current Weeks. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the...
Augusta Free Press
Solana Price Prediction: Will Sol Hit $100? Yes, But These Four Coins Will Pump Faster
Although Solana is not precisely a new cryptocurrency, it has recently begun to take off and become widely accepted. There are also some other cryptocurrencies like Dash 2 Trade, Impt, Calvaria, and Tamadoge that are better, but Solana has made a name for itself and is widely accepted. Numerous investors...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whales Worth $3.8 Billion Emerge As Price Aims for $21k
Regardless of the macroeconomic headwinds, the Bitcoin worth has been holding up much better than the normal markets in current weeks. As Bitcoinist reported, Bitcoin confirmed power simply yesterday as soon as once more. Because the US Federal Reserve despatched slightly hawkish indicators in the course of the FOMC presser,...
salestechstar.com
Pega Announces Winners of Global Software Hackathon
Developers of all skill levels recognized for innovative apps that help solve real-world issues impacting businesses. Pegasystems Inc, the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations, announced the winners of the third annual Pega Community Hackathon. The six-week event attracted more than 1,100 registrants of all skill levels sharing the ultimate goal of building meaningful apps that help solve real-world business and social problems that continue to emerge.
itbusinessnet.com
LBank Exchange Will List NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEOKOREA Coin (NKC) on November 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 4, 2022.
astaga.com
Celebrates Bitcoin Whitepaper Turning 14
The Bitcoin Whitepaper, the doc that introduced the primary cryptocurrency to the world, is popping 14 years previous as we speak. Buyers, group members, builders, and others have a good time this occasion throughout social media platforms. The undertaking that started as an experiment, as a substitute for the fiat...
astaga.com
What is Mask Network, and why is its token surging?
The Masks Community, a protocol that claims to be the portal to a brand new and open web, is attracting curiosity this week. Its native token, MASK, is making parabolic strikes. In simply two days, MASK has greater than doubled in value. The token touched a excessive of $5.90 on Thursday, from $2.30 on November 2. MASK has been on a bullish momentum for the previous week, having recovered from a low of barely above $1.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Nearing Retest Of Realized Price, Will Bulls Break Resistance This Time?
Knowledge reveals Bitcoin is now approaching one other retest of the realized value, will the bulls be capable to blow via the resistance this time?. Bitcoin’s Latest Upwards Momentum Has Introduced It Close to Realized Worth Once more. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC has...
astaga.com
Best DeFi coins to buy in November
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has come below intense stress in 2022 as the amount of transactions drop. The business’s whole worth locked (TVL) has crashed from over $250 billion to about $71 billion. Equally, most DeFi tokens have plunged onerous up to now few months. Nonetheless, there are some alternatives within the business. Listed below are the most effective DeFi cash to purchase in November.
astaga.com
Binance Coin (BNB/USD) breakout could usher in new buyers.
Binance Coin (BNB/USD) traded at $337 on Monday, its highest degree since June. In our earlier CoinJournal analysis, we indicated that BNB was heading to $300, a vital resistance degree. On this bulletin, we discover that BNB broke previous the resistance on a robust bullish surge. Consumers may now have a look at engaging purchase zones after the breakout.
astaga.com
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks 180 Days Of Accumulation, Will Price Rally To $12?
LINK’s worth reveals energy because it makes an attempt a serious breakout from its vary channel of over 180 days of accumulation as the worth eyes a rally to $12. LINK may rally extra as the worth creates extra bullish bias by breaking out of its vary channel, however the worth has struggled to regain extra energy as Bitcoin (BTC) ranges.
programminginsider.com
Olympus4X Review – Discover Great Online Trading
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. With an ever-growing number of brokers, it is prudent for a trader to consider specific fundamental issues and factors before settling on one. From our review, Olympus4X is an attractive choice because of the following factors. Multi-Asset Broker. Olympus4X is...
techunwrapped.com
Factorial closes an investment round of 120 million and reaches 800 employees
The startup, Factorial, recently announced the closing of a series C financing round $120 million with a valuation of 1,000 million. This round has been led by Atomico, with the participation of GIC and all previous investors, including Tiger Global, CRV, K-Fund and Creandum, and makes Factorial in the new unicorn of Europe. Atomico partner Luca Eisenstecken joins the board as part of the investment.
astaga.com
Rising Bitcoin Hash Rate Sets The Stage For Energy Companies
Bitcoin Mining hash charges are vital safety metrics as they signify the community’s total resistance to malicious assaults. Hash charges additionally measure a blockchain community’s means to course of transactions. Calculations of hash charges might allow miners to forecast their profitability. Modifications in hash charges influence the mining...
astaga.com
Ripple is Primed For Rally And Only 1 Thing is Holding it Back
Ripple is going through resistance close to $0.46 towards the US Greenback. XRP value may begin a contemporary rally if it is ready to clear the $0.46 and $0.478 resistance ranges. Ripple is consolidating above the important thing $0.442 help zone towards the US greenback. The value is going through...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu SHIB prediction as price retraces 50%
It’s a risk-off temper out there as soon as once more. Shiba Inu has misplaced 7% within the final 24 hours as main cryptocurrencies additionally stay within the crimson. It has, nonetheless, been an excellent week for the meme cryptocurrency, which stays with a 14% surge up to now seven days. The features mirrored optimistic optimism round meme tokens.
Comments / 0