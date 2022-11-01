TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio —Forrest “Roger” Barnett, age 71 of Tuppers Plains, Ohio passed away peacefully at the Darst home in Pomeroy, Ohio on November 1, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of Clarence Barnett and the late Georgia Barnett. Roger was a 1969 graduate of Eastern High School and a 1973 graduate from Ohio University. He retired from American Electric Power after many years of service at the Philip Sporn plant. He was a member of The Masonic Lodge 337 in Coolville, Ohio.

TUPPERS PLAINS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO