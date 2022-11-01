ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
ktoy1047.com

Juvenile Center set to close

The facility has housed very few juvenile offenders since the County moved to close the center in July. Officials have said that detainees may be transported to the Pine Bluff Juvenile Detention Center going forward and that the former Miller County unit may be used as office space for the county.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police

25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A lively crowd turned out yesterday afternoon at the Texarkana, Arkansas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
dequeenbee.com

Runaway Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Woman Missing Nearly Two Months

Cass County authorities say the woman who walked away from her home on Sept. 18 is still missing. Reportedly, 64-year-old Katherine Spanel left home on CR-3214 without her medicine, ID, food, water, or money. Alledgelly, she is easily confused and hallucinates but is non-violent. Actively searching for Spanel are deputies, Texas Parks, and Wildlife game wardens.
CASS COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
dequeenbee.com

Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrest man for forgery

26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shreveport sees two shootings within one hour

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings happened on opposite ends of Shreveport within one hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon. The first occurred at the Mamie Hicks Community Center in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Officials say a suspect fired 17 rounds into the community center from a grey vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Defense plays jail recordings, more from Shona Prior in Taylor Parker case

Parker’s mother, Shona Prior, continued her testimony as well. Prior has custody of Parker’s daughter, Emersyn. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson pointed to Parker’s attentiveness to her daughter during the phone calls. Prosecution questioned Prior during cross-examination about Parker’s many fake illnesses, though Prior testified that she had been with Parker during her hospital visits. Prior said that she didn’t believe that she had been manipulated.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street

According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part of his Get Out the...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police seek man who broke into gaming machine

The man, seen on surveillance camera footage wearing sunglasses and a beanie, opened the gaming machine and made off with all the money inside. He then left the premises in a small gray car with no license plate. A lively crowd turned out yesterday afternoon at the Texarkana, Arkansas, Boys...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue

According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man found guilty of double murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was found guilty of double murder Monday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Arthur Deandre Anderson was convicted in District Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s court. The two-man ten-woman jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Richard Brown of Mt. Pleasant on a Franklin County warrant for Assault-Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation. He remains in the Titus County jail on a $70,000 bond. Shawn Stokes. Micguan Warr. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Shawn Stokes and 41-year-old Micguan Warr of California for...
TITUS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy