Forrest “Roger” Barnett
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio —Forrest “Roger” Barnett, age 71 of Tuppers Plains, Ohio passed away peacefully at the Darst home in Pomeroy, Ohio on November 1, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of Clarence Barnett and the late Georgia Barnett. Roger was a 1969 graduate of Eastern High School and a 1973 graduate from Ohio University. He retired from American Electric Power after many years of service at the Philip Sporn plant. He was a member of The Masonic Lodge 337 in Coolville, Ohio.
Natural resources official given award for years of service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The head of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources section has been honored for his years of service by the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. Paul Johansen received the association's Past President's Award at the association's conference last week in...
Lewis County downs Clay County, claims Sectional Title
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County made it back-to-back Class AA Region II Section 2 Championships with a straight-set victory over Clay County that featured three close sets, including a thrilling come-from-behind second set victory. The first set was close throughout with the Minutemaids doing a good job...
Blue Devils end season with 1-0 loss to Bexley
LOGAN, Ohio (WV News) — A historic season comes to the end. The Gallia Academy boys soccer team’s season came to a close Wednesday evening with a 1-0 loss to the Bexley Lions in the Division II Regional Semifinals.
Sandra Kay (Hughes) Kauffer
ASHTON, W.Va. — Sandra Kay (Hughes) Kauffer went to heaven October 24, 2022 in Duneden, FL. She is survived by her two sons Michael (Kelly) Kauffer, of Huntington, WV, Alan (Heather) Kauffer of Duneden, FL, two granddaughters, Zoe and Anna Kauffer. She is also survived by her two brothers, Ronnie (Elizabeth) Hughes and Terry (Annetta) Hughes of Ashton, WV.
