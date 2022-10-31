Read full article on original website
Scot Tomkinson
2d ago
A Witch isn't a stretch for her, Super Joe went as a Sniffing child feeling up creeper dude, Not a stretch for him either, Easy Peasy for both of them
Reply
7
NannasBananas
3d ago
I hope she managed to keep Joe's inappropriate comments & hands off the kids this time....
Reply
28
nope
2d ago
Were there a lot of children there? did he go just wearing a raincoat?
Reply
24
Related
'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House
Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Former First Lady Melania Trump will join other first ladies to promote a women's suffrage monument. She tweeted that she is "honored" to help secure a monument "of enduring inspiration" for women. There are currently no women from American history memorialized on the National Mall. Melania Trump will join First...
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
Biden 'not competent' to be president after appearing to zone out during MSNBC interview: Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Claudia Tenney. R-N.Y., warned Biden's cognitive concerns are 'serious' after he appeared to zone out during his latest sit-down interview with MSNBC
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
A leaked voicemail revealed Joe Biden's message to his son Hunter as he struggled with addiction. Recovery groups hope it can inspire others to show empathy.
"I can't wait to see people encouraged, that maybe they can be reminded that family exists," said Chad Moses of the nonprofit To Write Love on Her Arms.
'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference
First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden saying that he inherited a terrible recession is a 'bold-faced lie'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blasts President Biden for politicizing crime and slams Dems' economic policies with election night just a few days away on 'Kudlow.'
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media
Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
President Joe Biden was briefly lost for words when asked if First Lady Jill Biden would back him running for president again.
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes
President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
NBC News
530K+
Followers
59K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 25