Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder has next TWO fights lined up, no Anthony Joshua
Deontay Wilder has his next two fights lined up ahead of a massive Pay Per View in Las Vegas next year. As WBN confirmed, Wilder turned down an offer to meet with Anthony Joshua in Abu Dhabi this week as a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. draws closer. Wilder vs...
Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya sides with Crawford, trashes Haymon, blames him for Davis vs. Ryan stalling
By Brian Webber: Oscar De La Hoya blasted Al Haymon of PBC in response to Terence Crawford’s social media rant on Tuesday about his failed talks with Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he’s going to speak a lot of truths about who is holding up the biggest fights from taking place.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford sounds off on Errol Spence failed negotiations
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford went on a long rant, trying to change the narrative about why he chose not to stick it out in the negotiations to fight IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed championship. Crawford claims that a hedge fund company contacted...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want Zurdo Ramirez says Oscar De La Hoya
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want to fight Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez because he’s one of those types of fighters that is avoided by the Mexican star. De La Hoya feels that Canelo’s recent comment about not wanting to fight Mexican...
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson Spotted Standing Next To Migos Rapper Takeoff Prior To Fatal Shooting
By Vince Dwriter: The hip-hop community suffered a major loss on November 1 as a member of the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Atlanta-based trio Migos was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to his fans as Takeoff, was in Houston with his...
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
Otto Wallin believes he is a 'much better fight' for Anthony Joshua when he makes his heavyweight boxing return in 2023 than Dillian Whyte - as Swede insists 'I proved myself' during his defeat by Tyson Fury
Otto Wallin has insisted that he would make a 'much better' next opponent for former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua when he returns to the ring in 2023 than Dillian Whyte. The 31-year-old Swedish boxer is best known for his fight with Tyson Fury in September 2019, when he took the...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Sr says Lomachenko beats Haney & Shakur Stevenson
By Brian Webber: Teofimo Lopez Sr says Vasyl Lomachenko still beats Devin Haney & Shakur Stevenson despite his less-than-impressive performance against Jamaine Ortiz last Saturday night in their Top Rank Boxing headliner in New York. Teofimo Sr attributed Lomachenko’s subpar effort to the ring rust that had accumulated during his...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Wants Fury Next: I Need The Fourth Belt, I Don't To Fight Anyone Else!
IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is fully focused on securing a fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury before the month of March. Fury is slated to face Derek Chisora in a voluntary defense on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk saw action in August, when he...
Muhammad Ali's grandson says everyone will want to KO him when he fights this month simply because he's an Ali
Muhammad Ali's family says fighters want stories about knocking out his descendents, so Ali's grandchildren train to make sure it doesn't happen.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol vs. Ramirez – 3 days to go before Saturday’s clash in Abu Dhabi!
By Adam Baskin: Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez have 3 days to go before they meet in their crucial battle this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The undefeated Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title in one of his toughest career tests against Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) live on DAZN for their 1:30 p.m. ET event at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Sporting News
Anthony Joshua's future with trainer Robert Garcia unclear as former heavyweight champion plans 2023 return
Anthony Joshua is yet to decide who will train him for his ring return in 2023. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion brought in esteemed Mexican coach Robert Garcia for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in September. Although Joshua displayed clear improvements from a lacklustre defeat to the masterful Ukrainian...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz Undisputed Championship Ordered By WBA
Amanda Serrano is now officially within a conversation of fighting to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. If the reigning unified featherweight titlist gets her way, the next two fights will leave her on the short list of fighters to claim undisputed status at two weights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed...
Oleksandr Usyk focusing solely on Tyson Fury in hopes of fight early next year
Oleksandr Usyk has insisted he will only fight Tyson Fury next and has called on the ‘unpredictable’ heavyweight champion to agree to a meeting during the first quarter of 2023.The Ukrainian was last in the ring in August when he retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts with a split-decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah.Talks over an undisputed heavyweight contest with WBC-belt holder Fury took place immediately after Usyk’s success in Saudi Arabia, but the Briton will instead take on Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month.It means the wait for all the titles to be...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin visualizes putting Dillian Whyte on the floor on Nov.26th
By Barry Holbrook: Jermaine Franklin views his fight against Dillian Whyte on November 26th as an opportunity to change his life by defeating him to get a chance to face Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) feels that he can create generational wealth for himself if he beats Whyte (28-3,...
Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech venture
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui fight cancelled due to backlash from fans
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui fight has been canceled due to the huge backlash from boxing fans about the match that had been in the works for January. Benavidez, 25, is now looking to fight another opponent in early 2023, but there’s no word who that might be. It’s safe to say that Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant and Jermall Charlo won’t be the opponent that Benavidez is fighting next.
