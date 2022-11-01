Read full article on original website
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Getting a Whole New Obrecht as Kathleen Gati Realizes Her Blonde Ambition
The ABC soap fave gives fans a peek at her new look. Some of us like to change things up every now and then and there are others who are set in their ways and just as happy with their current look — and that’s okay. However, General Hospital’s Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) has changed her hair color various times over the years and recently gave fans a peek at her latest transformation.
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-31-22: Ava Goes Back to the Dark Side
Despite her plan to leave Salem and get back on the right path, she will go full Mafia Princess again on Days Of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. That's not THAT unsurprising, but the way she gets there is bizarre. Spoilers say Ava will go back to seeking...
SheKnows
Hope Has a Scary Encounter With [Spoiler] — and Thomas Flashes to His Dark Past
At Forrester, Steffy concludes a call with Eye on Fashion as Brooke arrives. Steffy tells her that her father is not there and is likely with her mother. Brooke complains about her rubbing it in. Steffy reminds her that her father is filing for an annulment and says she doesn’t want another lecture about destiny. She tells Brooke she’s the reason for her failed marriage, but instead, she wants to point the finger at them. “You had it coming.” Brooke learns Hope’s in a meeting with Thomas and turns the topic to Thomas’ past break with reality. She worries it could happen all over again. They bicker as Steffy insists Thomas isn’t obsessed with Hope anymore. Brooke complains he’s getting too close to her and she won’t let that happen. Steffy threatens to tell Ridge that Brooke is harassing his son. Brooke argues that Ridge knows the history. If Thomas is using Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope, she won’t let that happen.
TV Fanatic
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6 Review: The Reckoning
For a Halloween installment, it had some amusing and fun moments, but there were some tense ones, too. Ironically, The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6 wasn't as fun of an hour as one would've imagined for this show combined with Halloween. Most of the humor came from the familial vibes of Nolan and Bailey with their adopted kid of sorts, Celina, and the Chenford scavenger hunt.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Shocker: An Outcome to the Brooke/Ridge/Taylor Shake-Up That’s as Awesome as It Is Unexpected
The end may justify the means. If there is one thing that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are certain of, it’s that Thomas is going to get busted for calling Child Protective Services on himself and making everyone believe that it was Brooke who let her fingers do the walking. When this happens, Ridge will be forced to reevaluate his kneejerk decision to pull a wife swap — and the show will be poised to stun us all. How?
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Devon Gets a Shock Even as Two Couples Could Be Hitting the Skids
Billy and Lilly’s relationship continues to face problems. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 31 – November 4, Abby is shocked at where she finds Chase. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy and Lilly’s relationship has faced some tests lately,...
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
SheKnows
Say Goodbye to General Hospital’s ‘Sona’: Carly Just Broke Up Sonny and Nina Without Even Realizing It
It was fun while it lasted. General Hospital may have thought that it was only giving Carly a new love when it paired her with Drew. But what ABC’s soap has really done, by making the couple official, is set the stage for Sonny and Nina to break up. Why? How?
SheKnows
The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker
The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist
By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
SheKnows
General Hospital Horror: Trina’s Actual Connection to the Hook May Be Even More Devastating Than You Imagine
Since General Hospital unleashed The Hook on Port Charles, approximately a bazillion theories have been floated as to the killer’s identity. Who, we’ve wondered, would want to pick off everyone in Trina’s orbit? Then it hit us like the proverbial ton of bricks. What if the answer had been right under our noses the whole time? What if the answer… was Trina?
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Sharon Case Unpacks Her Character’s Unfinished Business — and the ‘Heartfelt Apology’ She Needs to Make
“Bygones” ain’t gonna cut it. Following the 2012 marriage of The Young and the Restless’ Sharon and Victor, things became, to put it mildly, messy. And then messier. And then downright ugly. By now, a decade has passed since that polarizing storyline, yet it never really… concluded. “Obviously, a lot of drama between them ensued after that,” Sharon Case tells Soap Opera Digest. “Sharon married Tucker because she was covering up that Victor was alive… so she could take over Newman Enterprises.
SheKnows
A Familiar Face Is About to Grow General Hospital’s ‘Millow’ Family
It’s been a while since we’ve seen General Hospital’s Wiley walking around Port Charles but that’s about to change… His portrayer, Viron Weaver, is once again back at the ABC Studios filming scenes. “So thrilled to be back with my General Hospital family and my GH doctor today!” the young actor shared on Tuesday, October 4, along with a photo of Tajh Bellow (TJ), Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nina Is On the Verge of Making a Mistake So Ginormous, It’ll Make Her Affair With ‘Mike’ Seem Like a Minor Oopsie
In the wake of Brando’s funeral on General Hospital, Sonny has been motivated anew to try to make peace with Michael. And at some point, they are bound to see eye to eye… or at least eye to “I don’t want to fight anymore.” But any progress that they make, any truce that they call, could be altogether upended by Nina — and just when at least a few people in Port Charles were starting to move her down their most-hated lists, too!
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Blindsided’ Brooke Gets the Chance of a Lifetime
What happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful is not going to seem to Brooke like a good thing. In fact, she’s going to see it as catastrophic. The end of the world. Complete and total disaster. But it is, in fact, a golden opportunity wrapped in a bow and laid at her feet.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
SheKnows
Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean
In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
SheKnows
Days Our Lives’ Latest Exit Makes a Total of Zero Sense
And then there were two? Back over the summer, the second season of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem treated fans to a long overdue Johnson family reunion as the entire clan gathered in Seattle — before being attacked and forcibly separated. We reconnected with the recently departed Lucas...
