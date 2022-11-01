Storm Claudio news – live: Met Office issues new weather warning as trains cancelled

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning as Storm Claudio continues to batter the UK with strong winds and rain.

While southern England has been the worst-hit so far, northern England has now been given a yellow weather warning for wind for most of tomorrow. Areas of Wales are also covered.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland and southern parts of Scotland have now been hit with a rain warning on Wednesday..

Storm Claudio has already brought 70mph winds to southern England. and caused disruption to the rails, with trains cancelled or services facing delays this morning.

It is expected to move eastward to bring heavy showers across southern and central England throughout the day.

Human-induced global heating is making extreme weather events including rainfall during storms more intense, meaning the storms can cause more damage.

The new storm comes after the UK experienced above-average temperatures as October drew to a close.