Millions of Americans are suffering through long COVID. Dr. Molly Phelps knows from experience that our health system isn’t able yet to provide the care they need. Kevin and I have always had our best conversations on long walks through our leafy suburb. Now for the past seven months, on a rare very good day, my husband can manage the gentle slope of our block before I get the car to drive him home and help him back into bed.

2 DAYS AGO