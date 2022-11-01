ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KQED

Molly Phelps: Long COVID Took My Husband

Millions of Americans are suffering through long COVID. Dr. Molly Phelps knows from experience that our health system isn’t able yet to provide the care they need. Kevin and I have always had our best conversations on long walks through our leafy suburb. Now for the past seven months, on a rare very good day, my husband can manage the gentle slope of our block before I get the car to drive him home and help him back into bed.
POPSUGAR

I'm So Grateful That I Was Allowed to Make Decisions About My Body

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Content warning: The following essay contains...
OREGON STATE

