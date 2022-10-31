Read full article on original website
osubeavers.com
Volleyball Welcomes Washington Schools To Gill Coliseum
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State volleyball returns to Gill Coliseum welcoming Washington State and No. Washington this weekend for a pair of matches on Friday and Sunday. First serve versus the Cougars is set for 6 p.m. PT, while Sunday's match against the Huskies is set for 2 p.m. PT.
osubeavers.com
The Rivalry on Deck for Beavs
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women's soccer team will complete the 2022 season with a visit south to Eugene for a match with the Ducks. Action from Papé Field is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on Pac-12 Network Oregon. The Oregon State-Oregon Rivalry Series...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Battle Aztecs to Draw
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer team battled San Diego State to a 2-2 draw Thursday evening at Lorenz Field in Corvallis, Ore. Mouhameth Thiam and David Perez tallied the Beavers goals. Thiam's strike marked his fifth goal in Oregon State's last six games. The Beavers played the...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Set to Open Season Monday at Gill
THE GAME: Oregon State will open the season on Monday when Tulsa visits Gill Coliseum for a 9 p.m. tip. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon, with Rich Burk and Dan Belluomini on the call. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Finish In Eighth Place At Nanea Pac-12 Preview
KAILUA-KONA, Hawai'i – The Oregon State women's golf team concluded their fall season with an eighth place finish at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview on Wednesday. The Beavers finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a 23-over 291-307-301--899 at the par-73, 6,449-yard Nanea Golf Club to place eighth in the 12-team field that includes 11 Pac-12 programs and Hawai'i.
osubeavers.com
Mitchell, Fetherstonhaugh Named All-Pac-12
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State duo of Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell has picked up yet another award with both earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors. The awards are based on placing at the Pac-12 Championships, held last Friday in Riverside, Calif. Fetherstonhaugh placed ninth and Mitchell finished in 12th to lead the ten Beavers who ran. As a team, Oregon State finished sixth with the second-lowest point total in school history.
Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon
The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
osubeavers.com
Carson Barry Finishes In Top 10 To Lead Men’s Golf At Cal Poly Invite
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. – Carson Barry posted a 3-under 213 over 54 holes at the Cal Poly Invitational, tying for ninth to finish with his 10th career top-10 finish and lead the Oregon State men's golf team at The Preserve Golf Club. The Beavers, as a team, finished tied for...
How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
A Local’s Guide to the Top 5 Best Ski Resorts in Oregon
Are you planning a ski trip to Oregon? If so, you're in for a treat! Oregon has some of the best ski resorts in the country. The Top Five Ski Areas In Oregon Are Worth Checking Out. My wife is a true Oregonian and a skier. I asked her what...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State At 23 In First CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is ranked 23rd in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday live on ESPN. The Beavers are 6-2 this season and 3-2 in Pac-12 Conference play as OSU prepares to square off with Washington Friday night in Seattle. OSU's two losses both came to ranked teams – against then-Associated Press No. 7 USC and AP No. 12 Utah. USC is ranked ninth in the initial CFP rankings while Utah is 14th.
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
centraloregondaily.com
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
PODCAST: Reacting to Oregon's placement in the first CFP rankings and much more
The College Football Playoff Rankings are out for the first week of November and we've got a reaction to the Ducks being included in the Top 10. Plus, Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil give you an injury update ahead of Oregon's road game at Colorado this weekend and how the Ducks are working to be ready without a few key players potentially available to play.
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
yachatsnews.com
In many parts of rural Oregon, psilocybin treatment is on the Nov. 8 ballot – but what it entails is still a mystery
Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November. He’s also a recovering...
kpic
Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement
SALEM, Ore. — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
opb.org
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything...
Oregon had a $1 million Powerball winner, but grand prize will grow to $1.5 billion jackpot
One $1 million winning ticket was sold in Oregon for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. No one had all the winning numbers for the $1.2 million jackpot so the Powerball grand prize grows to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which is Saturday. The...
Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
