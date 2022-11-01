Read full article on original website
Playoffs On The Line
Palatka faces St. Augustine for 104th time with postseason ramifications looming. Palatka Junior-Senior High School football coach Patrick Turner said he felt his team “did not maximize what it could have done” Friday night against the top team in Region 2-2S ball, Bradford. …
FHSAA 2A Cross Country: Vazquez set to make history for Raiders
Senior only 4th Putnam runner this century to compete in state 2A meet. In the 21st century, only three Putnam County individuals have been fortunate enough to run in the Florida High School Athletic Association 2A cross country championship meet. Talisa Bishop …
Region 1-2A swimming: Panthers set for long ride to Pensacola
6-hour trip challenging to Palatka, White, but state berths on the line. The good news for the Palatka Junior-Senior High School swimming team: It gets to compete in the Region 1-2A championships on Thursday. The bad news: The Panthers have to travel six-plus hours to…
Prep roundup: Broken leg ends Baker’s regional run
Caleb Baker was having, in his coach’s opinion, the best race he ever ran. The Peniel Baptist Academy sophomore was running well enough to challenge for a spot in Saturday’s Florida High School…
Grid Talk: Tale Of Better Talent
JACKSONVILLE – The differences in talent level were painfully on display Saturday under gloomy gray skies at T.I.A.A. Bank Field. The Georgia Bulldogs rolled up 26 first downs, while the Florida…
Palatka waterline work begins Monday
Businesses and residents between South 11th and fourth streets could be impacted by new water line installation starting next week through Nov. 22, Palatka officials say. In a press release sent Wednesday, the city of Palatka said work on the St. Johns Avenue potable waterline replacement project begins Monday. Project...
Putnam County Legal Notices 110322
The Public Safety Coordinating Council will meet on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the County Commissioner’s Conference Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person needing a special accommodation to participate in this matter should...
Coffee shop, burger joint coming to Palatka
Business representatives provided fresh information this week on a new coffee shop and fast food restaurant that are nearing completion in Palatka. Justin Champion, the owner of the Scooter’s…
Rudy Grabhorn
Rudolph William “Rudy” Grabhorn Jr., 97, of Palatka, passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Gainesville following an extended illness. Rudy was born in Colon in the Panama Canal…
Group reminds city of runaways’ needs
An effort to raise awareness about runaways and homeless children received support from the Palatka City Commission as officials proclaimed November to be Runaway Prevention Month. Commissioners…
Woman allegedly stabbed in back, leg
A Bostwick woman reportedly stabbed her roommate “all over her body” Tuesday night following an argument about the roommate’s lost cellphone. Gertrudis Martinez, 54, was arrested on a charge of…
