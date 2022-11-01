ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Playoffs On The Line

Palatka faces St. Augustine for 104th time with postseason ramifications looming. Palatka Junior-Senior High School football coach Patrick Turner said he felt his team “did not maximize what it could have done” Friday night against the top team in Region 2-2S ball, Bradford. …
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Region 1-2A swimming: Panthers set for long ride to Pensacola

6-hour trip challenging to Palatka, White, but state berths on the line. The good news for the Palatka Junior-Senior High School swimming team: It gets to compete in the Region 1-2A championships on Thursday. The bad news: The Panthers have to travel six-plus hours to…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Grid Talk: Tale Of Better Talent

JACKSONVILLE – The differences in talent level were painfully on display Saturday under gloomy gray skies at T.I.A.A. Bank Field. The Georgia Bulldogs rolled up 26 first downs, while the Florida…
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Palatka waterline work begins Monday

Businesses and residents between South 11th and fourth streets could be impacted by new water line installation starting next week through Nov. 22, Palatka officials say. In a press release sent Wednesday, the city of Palatka said work on the St. Johns Avenue potable waterline replacement project begins Monday. Project...
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 110322

The Public Safety Coordinating Council will meet on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the County Commissioner’s Conference Room located at 2509 Crill Avenue, Suite 200, Palatka. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person needing a special accommodation to participate in this matter should...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Coffee shop, burger joint coming to Palatka

Business representatives provided fresh information this week on a new coffee shop and fast food restaurant that are nearing completion in Palatka. Justin Champion, the owner of the Scooter’s…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Rudy Grabhorn

Rudolph William “Rudy” Grabhorn Jr., 97, of Palatka, passed from this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Gainesville following an extended illness. Rudy was born in Colon in the Panama Canal…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Group reminds city of runaways’ needs

An effort to raise awareness about runaways and homeless children received support from the Palatka City Commission as officials proclaimed November to be Runaway Prevention Month. Commissioners…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Woman allegedly stabbed in back, leg

A Bostwick woman reportedly stabbed her roommate “all over her body” Tuesday night following an argument about the roommate’s lost cellphone. Gertrudis Martinez, 54, was arrested on a charge of…
BOSTWICK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy