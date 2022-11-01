Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
Northampton County, Statewide Heating Assistance Programs Open for Low-Income Seniors, Residents | WDIY Local News
Low-income seniors in Northampton County are now able to apply for heating aid from both the local and state governments. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county said in a recent release that its Area Agency on Aging has begun its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, as of Nov. 1. This program is for once-a season fuel assistance of $780.
Open Enrollment for Subsidized Healthcare Begins Today
The open Enrollment period for Pennsylvanians to apply, compare, and enroll in subsidized health coverage has started. Pennsylvania State | Tuesday, November 1, marks the start of the 2023 Open Enrollment period for Pennsylvanians to apply, compare, and enroll in health coverage through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace.
Pa. COVID-19 update: Lehigh Valley, rest of state sees sudden increase in virus spread
In the last week, Pennsylvania has seen a sharp increase in the spread of COVID-19. The state, which sits at 3,317,854 total cases of COVID-19, reported a rise of 17,560 new cases in the last week per data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, significantly more than each of the last four weeks. Over seven days, the new case total breaks down to an average of 2,509 new cases of COVID-19 per day — a 62% increase over the last two weeks.
Applications for LIHEAP winter season begins
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s mild out there now, but the bitter cold months will soon set in. Heating your home is expensive, so low-income residents can get help with their energy bills. The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP begins its winter season Tuesday. No one should ever have to worry about their […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in November
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in November, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced Monday morning. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your...
abc27.com
Tiny Homes Villages for Veterans becomes reality
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Tiny Homes Village for Veterans is getting closer to becoming a reality, all thanks to a donation. Several Midstate businesses are giving the largest donation yet to the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. A $536,000 donation from Renewal by Anderson, as well as the donation of labor and materials from other local businesses, are going to help build a series of tiny homes and a community outreach center for homeless Veterans.
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
Pennsylvania now accepting heating bill assistance program applications
Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP helps families with low incomes pay their heating bills. Though the program is federally funded, it’s administered by the DHS, which sends cash grants directly to utility companies and fuel providers and credited towards families’ bills.
‘Pennie’ health insurance marketplace now open for enrollment
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The 2023 open enrollment period through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace, begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. Through Pennie, Pennsylvanians can apply for, compare plans for, and enroll in health coverage all in one place. Next year, all 67 counties will have at least two insurers […]
Pennsylvania Latinos welcome economic development, weary of gentrification
As the economy is a central focus in the midterm elections, some Latinos want prosperity to reach beyond downtown developers. At the PA Latino Convention in Allentown, conversations about the financial strength of Latinos were not only center-stage, but also echoing in the hallways. Angel Rosario walked the halls of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wawa to hold grand opening and hoagie-making contest Thursday at store on Route 940 in Mount Pocono
Wawa will hold a grand opening Thursday at its new 3190 Route 940, Mount Pocono, store. The store will open at 8 a.m., with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Wawa T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers, while supplies last. The Monroe County store is the 32nd...
Energy Assistance Program Application Period Is Now Open For Qualifying Pennsylvanians
The application period for Pennsylvania's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now open. Pennsylvania State | On Monday, October 31, Department of Human Services (DHS) Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary Inez Titus and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille announced the start of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application process for the 2022-23 season.
lehighvalleystyle.com
10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.3–11.10
Enjoy a tasting tour of seven Valley breweries with this self-guided event (or book a group ride via Sip and Play Tours) now through the end of February 2023. Purchase your passport for $2 from any of the participating breweries (Hop Hill, HiJinx, Yergey, Invertase, Brü Daddy’s, Two Rivers and Lost Tavern) and sample three craft beer pours at each one. Each purchase of $7 in beer or merchandise gets you one stamp at each brewery. Collect three stamps at each brewery before February 28 to complete your passport and you’ll get a collectable hoodie at any one of the participating breweries.
WGAL
Pennsylvania starts annual home heating assistance program, LIHEAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid historic inflation and rising fuel prices, Pennsylvania is kicking off its home heating assistance program, LIHEAP. Experts say Pennsylvanians need to prepare to pay more to heat our homes this winter. While paying those bills may be tougher than ever for some, you can get...
abc27.com
Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
The price of homes sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/7/22-10/21/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Applications now open for Pennie, Pa.'s state health insurance program
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Enrollment is now open for Pennie, the state's official health insurance marketplace.You can apply, compare plans, and enroll in coverage online.Enrollment runs from November 1 through January 15.For more information and to apply, click here.
WJAC TV
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program applications open Tuesday
(WJAC) — While the weather is nice for Halloween, those cold winter months are right around the corner. That means you'll need to turn up the heat, which also turns up the cost of your heating bills. "Nobody should ever have to worry about their heat shutting off during...
WOLF
November is a dangerous month on the roads of Pennsylvania, see ways how to be safe
(WOLF). — With the seasonal change, November is a dangerous month on the roads of Pennsylvania. On November 6th Pennsylvanians turn their clocks back by an hour at 2am. This mean there is less daylight and more appearances of deer on the road as well as wet leaves that become hazardous to drivers.
CDC scores 4 PA counties at high COVID community level. The latest on new cases, more
In the latest seven-day reporting period, the Pennsylvania Department Health saw a slight uptick in COVID-related hospitalizations.
