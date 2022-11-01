Enjoy a tasting tour of seven Valley breweries with this self-guided event (or book a group ride via Sip and Play Tours) now through the end of February 2023. Purchase your passport for $2 from any of the participating breweries (Hop Hill, HiJinx, Yergey, Invertase, Brü Daddy’s, Two Rivers and Lost Tavern) and sample three craft beer pours at each one. Each purchase of $7 in beer or merchandise gets you one stamp at each brewery. Collect three stamps at each brewery before February 28 to complete your passport and you’ll get a collectable hoodie at any one of the participating breweries.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO