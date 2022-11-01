ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Northampton County, Statewide Heating Assistance Programs Open for Low-Income Seniors, Residents | WDIY Local News

Low-income seniors in Northampton County are now able to apply for heating aid from both the local and state governments. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county said in a recent release that its Area Agency on Aging has begun its Emergency Fuel Assistance Program, as of Nov. 1. This program is for once-a season fuel assistance of $780.
Open Enrollment for Subsidized Healthcare Begins Today

The open Enrollment period for Pennsylvanians to apply, compare, and enroll in subsidized health coverage has started. Pennsylvania State | Tuesday, November 1, marks the start of the 2023 Open Enrollment period for Pennsylvanians to apply, compare, and enroll in health coverage through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace.
Pa. COVID-19 update: Lehigh Valley, rest of state sees sudden increase in virus spread

In the last week, Pennsylvania has seen a sharp increase in the spread of COVID-19. The state, which sits at 3,317,854 total cases of COVID-19, reported a rise of 17,560 new cases in the last week per data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, significantly more than each of the last four weeks. Over seven days, the new case total breaks down to an average of 2,509 new cases of COVID-19 per day — a 62% increase over the last two weeks.
Applications for LIHEAP winter season begins

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s mild out there now, but the bitter cold months will soon set in. Heating your home is expensive, so low-income residents can get help with their energy bills. The low-income home energy assistance program or LIHEAP begins its winter season Tuesday. No one should ever have to worry about their […]
Tiny Homes Villages for Veterans becomes reality

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Tiny Homes Village for Veterans is getting closer to becoming a reality, all thanks to a donation. Several Midstate businesses are giving the largest donation yet to the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. A $536,000 donation from Renewal by Anderson, as well as the donation of labor and materials from other local businesses, are going to help build a series of tiny homes and a community outreach center for homeless Veterans.
Pennsylvania now accepting heating bill assistance program applications

Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP helps families with low incomes pay their heating bills. Though the program is federally funded, it’s administered by the DHS, which sends cash grants directly to utility companies and fuel providers and credited towards families’ bills.
‘Pennie’ health insurance marketplace now open for enrollment

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The 2023 open enrollment period through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace, begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. Through Pennie, Pennsylvanians can apply for, compare plans for, and enroll in health coverage all in one place. Next year, all 67 counties will have at least two insurers […]
Energy Assistance Program Application Period Is Now Open For Qualifying Pennsylvanians

The application period for Pennsylvania's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now open. Pennsylvania State | On Monday, October 31, Department of Human Services (DHS) Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary Inez Titus and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille announced the start of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application process for the 2022-23 season.
10 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.3–11.10

Enjoy a tasting tour of seven Valley breweries with this self-guided event (or book a group ride via Sip and Play Tours) now through the end of February 2023. Purchase your passport for $2 from any of the participating breweries (Hop Hill, HiJinx, Yergey, Invertase, Brü Daddy’s, Two Rivers and Lost Tavern) and sample three craft beer pours at each one. Each purchase of $7 in beer or merchandise gets you one stamp at each brewery. Collect three stamps at each brewery before February 28 to complete your passport and you’ll get a collectable hoodie at any one of the participating breweries.
Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
