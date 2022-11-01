ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, OH

Willowick man thrown from motorcycle after crash with car

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Willowick man was seriously injured after being throw from his motorcycle Tuesday evening after colliding with a car. Willoughby police said the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Lost Nation Road. According to police, the...
WILLOWICK, OH
Police: 200 feet of guardrail went through car during deadly I-71 crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released new details regarding Tuesday’s deadly crash along I-71. The Nov. 1 incident was initially reported just before 10 a.m. near the interstate’s West 130th Street exit. Crash investigators said a 46-year-old man, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
TOLEDO, OH
Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Ohio Motorcyclist Dead After Early Morning Wreck With Deer

A motorcyclist reportedly died on Wednesday (November 2nd) following an early morning wreck involving a deer and then being struck by a commercial vehicle. According to Channel 19 News in Cleveland, the wreck occurred a little after 7 a.m. and close to State Route 33. This is just south of State Route 87 in Newbury Township, which is located in Geauga County. Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that Joseph Randall, 60, of Stow, was northbound on State Route 44. He then struck a deer on the road. Upon hitting the animal, Randall was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by the commercial vehicle.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Driver dies after crashing into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a deadly car crash on I-71. The single vehicle accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 North at Bellaire Road. The driver crashed into the guardrail and had to be cut out of the vehicle, said officials. He was pronounced dead at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
AKRON, OH
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
STOW, OH
18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street. That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver. “I thought I was dreaming at first, when I...
CLEVELAND, OH

