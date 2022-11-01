A motorcyclist reportedly died on Wednesday (November 2nd) following an early morning wreck involving a deer and then being struck by a commercial vehicle. According to Channel 19 News in Cleveland, the wreck occurred a little after 7 a.m. and close to State Route 33. This is just south of State Route 87 in Newbury Township, which is located in Geauga County. Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that Joseph Randall, 60, of Stow, was northbound on State Route 44. He then struck a deer on the road. Upon hitting the animal, Randall was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by the commercial vehicle.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO