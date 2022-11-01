Read full article on original website
Firefighter burned from magnesium explosion while battling tractor-trailer fire in Elyria
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One firefighter was injured during a late-night incident in the Elyria area. According to the firefighters’ union, crews worked to extinguish the tractor-trailer fire on the Ohio Turnpike. The injured firefighter was treated for a minor burn that was a result of a magnesium explosion.
Police searching for vehicles seen at fatal motorcycle crash on SR-2
The Willoughby Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for two drivers they believe were present at the time of a fatal motorcycle crash on Oct. 24.
Willowick man thrown from motorcycle after crash with car
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Willowick man was seriously injured after being throw from his motorcycle Tuesday evening after colliding with a car. Willoughby police said the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Lost Nation Road. According to police, the...
200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 46-year-old man in Cleveland was killed after crashing into a guardrail along I-71 on Nov. 1. Crash investigators said Freddie Bouchelle was driving in a 2006 Ford at speeds that were above the 60 mph posted limit when he went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons.
Police: 200 feet of guardrail went through car during deadly I-71 crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released new details regarding Tuesday’s deadly crash along I-71. The Nov. 1 incident was initially reported just before 10 a.m. near the interstate’s West 130th Street exit. Crash investigators said a 46-year-old man, identified...
Motorcycle hits deer, then hit by car; 1 killed
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.
Crash report raises suspicions, leads Willoughby police to stabbing victim
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A report of a crash ended up leading police in Lake County to a vehicle parked in a driveway where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is charged with counts of felonious assault.
Driver speeds through trailer park: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was cited at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 29 for speeding in a trailer park. Police responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated man wandering on Smith Road at 11:31 p.m. Oct. 29. Officers located the man and took him home. Traffic crash: North Broadway Street. Police were called to...
1-year-old hospitalized after overdose Sunday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A toddler required life-saving medicine and was hospitalized after overdosing in east Toledo on Sunday. Toledo Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Milton Street just before 6:30 p.m. for an unconscious 1-year-old. Police say the mother transported the 1-year-old to St. Vincent Medical Center...
Mother arrested after 4-year-old became sick from THC edibles: Sandusky police
A 24-year-old mother has been arrested on charges of endangering children and corrupting another with drugs after police say her 4-year-old daughter became ill after eating an unknown amount of THC edibles.
Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
Ohio Motorcyclist Dead After Early Morning Wreck With Deer
A motorcyclist reportedly died on Wednesday (November 2nd) following an early morning wreck involving a deer and then being struck by a commercial vehicle. According to Channel 19 News in Cleveland, the wreck occurred a little after 7 a.m. and close to State Route 33. This is just south of State Route 87 in Newbury Township, which is located in Geauga County. Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that Joseph Randall, 60, of Stow, was northbound on State Route 44. He then struck a deer on the road. Upon hitting the animal, Randall was thrown from his motorcycle and struck by the commercial vehicle.
Masked man attacks NE Ohio woman with sledgehammer: I-Team
Video, reports, and 911 calls released to the FOX I-Team show how a carjacker is accused of causing terror on Halloween.
Driver dies after crashing into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a deadly car crash on I-71. The single vehicle accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 North at Bellaire Road. The driver crashed into the guardrail and had to be cut out of the vehicle, said officials. He was pronounced dead at...
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
Suspecting her boyfriend is fooling around with a co-worker, woman takes gun into his workplace: Solon Police Blotter
At 11 a.m. Oct. 25, police were dispatched to Liberty Wire, 30000 Solon Road, on a report that a woman had a gun. The woman, who is not an employee, was found in her car in the parking lot and was detained. Officers learned that the woman had gone to...
18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip
OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street. That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver. “I thought I was dreaming at first, when I...
12-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland group home
Mya Brinkley, 12, girl was reported missing from a Cleveland group home Monday.
16-year-old killed in Cleveland shooting, police say
A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Cleveland Tuesday evening.
