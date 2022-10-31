ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Lions

Southeastern Closes Road Swing at Lamar

Southeastern (5-3, 2-1 SLC) at Lamar (1-7, 1-3 SLC) Nov. 5, 2022 | 3 p.m. | Provost Umphrey Stadium | Beaumont, Texas. Last Meeting: Southeastern 42, Lamar 12 (April 3, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN3. Announcers: Bob Slovak, Bo Brown and LeMont Williams. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lions

Early Fall Pays Off for Lion Baseball

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program wrapped up its fall practice period in early October, giving the student-athletes plenty of time to recover before the spring and the coaching staff extra time for evaluations. "It was a productive fall," head coach Matt Riser said. "I thought...
HAMMOND, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lions

Lady Lions Roar Back from Down Two Sets to Notch Season’s 20th Win

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team had to go the long route to get its historic 20th win of the 2022 season, and equally-historic tenth win in Southland Conference play, rallying back from down two sets to upend the Northwestern State Lady Demons 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 25-8, 25-19, 15-12) Tuesday night at Prather Coliseum.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night

Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

Leigha McNeil — Reporter

NEW ORLEANS — Leigha McNeil is an Emmy-nominated journalist born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up in New Orleans East with her parents and younger brother, but spent much of her time Uptown where she attended the Lusher Charter School. After graduating from high school, Leigha attended...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list

LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WWL

Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

Amid talk of recent violence, Albany forfeits to Bogalusa in 'best interest of both schools'

A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say

NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
LOUISIANA STATE

