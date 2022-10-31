Read full article on original website
Southeastern Closes Road Swing at Lamar
Southeastern (5-3, 2-1 SLC) at Lamar (1-7, 1-3 SLC) Nov. 5, 2022 | 3 p.m. | Provost Umphrey Stadium | Beaumont, Texas. Last Meeting: Southeastern 42, Lamar 12 (April 3, 2021 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN3. Announcers: Bob Slovak, Bo Brown and LeMont Williams. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway...
Karr vs. Curtis: ‘High School Heavyweights’ on Friday night
On the final Friday of the regular season, Edna Karr and John Curtis play for the District 9-5A championship. It is a most anticipated matchup – until, perhaps, they meet again in the play
Early Fall Pays Off for Lion Baseball
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program wrapped up its fall practice period in early October, giving the student-athletes plenty of time to recover before the spring and the coaching staff extra time for evaluations. "It was a productive fall," head coach Matt Riser said. "I thought...
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
Lady Lions Roar Back from Down Two Sets to Notch Season’s 20th Win
NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team had to go the long route to get its historic 20th win of the 2022 season, and equally-historic tenth win in Southland Conference play, rallying back from down two sets to upend the Northwestern State Lady Demons 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 25-8, 25-19, 15-12) Tuesday night at Prather Coliseum.
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate
Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week's football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's decision to keep Friday's game in Bogalusa.
NOLA.com
Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night
Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
crescentcitysports.com
East Jefferson to un-retire Mike Miley’s football jersey number Friday night
Mike Miley was a tremendous athlete, a brilliant football and baseball player at East Jefferson High School. East Jefferson honored Miley posthumously by retiring his No. 11 which he wore in football. At the request of the Miley family, East Jefferson will officially un-retire the No. 11 this Friday night...
NOLA.com
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
WWL-TV
Bogalusa High football team 'doesn't understand' forfeit that cancels Senior Night
“It puts a black eye on Bogalusa. It puts a black eye on our parish. Shame on Albany. They’re not exempt from crime,” Mayor Perrette said.
WWL-TV
Leigha McNeil — Reporter
NEW ORLEANS — Leigha McNeil is an Emmy-nominated journalist born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up in New Orleans East with her parents and younger brother, but spent much of her time Uptown where she attended the Lusher Charter School. After graduating from high school, Leigha attended...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
Louisiana Officials announce NOLA artist performing in 2022 Macy’s Day Parade
Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced that a Louisiana artist will participate in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Missing Texas teacher found in Louisiana, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
theadvocate.com
Amid talk of recent violence, Albany forfeits to Bogalusa in 'best interest of both schools'
A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say
NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
