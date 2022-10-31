Read full article on original website
Boys & Girls Clubs Announces Travel Basketball League for Northwest Indiana Youth
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana will be introducing a multi-level developmental Basketball league, open to all Northwest Indiana youth and families. The league will consist of members and community youth from the Valparaiso, Duneland, South Haven and Portage Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as the Valparaiso Parks Department, and will begin in early January.
Indiana Beverage celebrates 30 years of fundraising with St. Jude
Every year since 1992, Indiana Beverage has partnered with its local distributors and Coors Light to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Each year, the fellowship of fundraisers has managed to raise over $60k annually for the treatment of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. “Every...
