Jerry Rowland Sullivan, age 80, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. He was born January 14, 1942, in Arkadelphia, the son of the late Charlie and Mildred Shaw Sullivan. Jerry was the retired fire chief of Arkadelphia. He was retired from the United States Army National Guard. Jerry was a member of Third Street Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Lion’s Club of Arkadelphia. Jerry was a master plumber and owner/operator of Sullivan Plumbing and Ditch Witching. He enjoyed fishing, working on his motorcycle and most of all spending time with his family.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO