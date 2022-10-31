Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkadelphian.com
Reddies face UAM in final VB match of the season
Henderson State will hit the road for the final time this season on Thursday, Nov. 3 against the University of Arkansas-Monticello to conclude the 2022 season. The Reddies will take the court against the Blossoms at 6 p.m. Henderson State (9-18, 3-12) Henderson took down the Muleriders of Southern Arkansas...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September
A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
arkadelphian.com
Nyla Imler
Dr Nyla J. Imler, age 70, of Amity, died October 31, 2022, at 10:13 a.m. after an extended illness at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab Center in Arkadelphia. The courage she demonstrated facing the day-to-day challenges of advanced Multiple Sclerosis was an inspiration to many. Born January 26, 1952 in...
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe weather is possible across South Arkansas on Friday evening into Friday night. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said all severe weather hazards will be possible, including hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to become widespread and move from west to...
arkadelphian.com
Jerry Sullivan
Jerry Rowland Sullivan, age 80, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. He was born January 14, 1942, in Arkadelphia, the son of the late Charlie and Mildred Shaw Sullivan. Jerry was the retired fire chief of Arkadelphia. He was retired from the United States Army National Guard. Jerry was a member of Third Street Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Lion’s Club of Arkadelphia. Jerry was a master plumber and owner/operator of Sullivan Plumbing and Ditch Witching. He enjoyed fishing, working on his motorcycle and most of all spending time with his family.
arkadelphian.com
City issues over $1M in October building permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $1,369,401.20 for the month of October 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in October...
arkadelphian.com
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
Election officials say turnout is higher after week one of early voting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Week two of early voting is in full swing. If you haven't cast your ballot yet, you still have some time and election officials say turnout is pretty strong this year. As more Arkansans make their way to the polls, election commissions are keeping a...
Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning
A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
onespiritblog.com
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
arkadelphian.com
Yule Love Christmas event boasts interactive holiday experience
ARKADELPHIA — The City of Arkadelphia, the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Arkadelphia organization are partnering to host a series of holiday events from November 20 to December 15. Presented by the Arkadelphia A&P Commission, “Yule Love Christmas in Arkadelphia” will feature a variety...
Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
Comments / 0