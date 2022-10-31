ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
multifamilybiz.com

The Cordish Companies and Texas Rangers Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in Arlington Entertainment District

ARLINGTON, TX - The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

225 BBQ Finds New Digs at Maverick's in Arlington

225 BBQ has found a new home. After years of serving brisket tacos and cherry bombs from a food trailer, the business now has a full commercial kitchen and has even pulled out the nice dishware. Last year 225 BBQ, which made its home adjacent to Divison Brewing in Arlington,...
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop

In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Arlington's Lincoln Square getting a makeover

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington's Lincoln Square could get a major facelift after a Trademark Property Company officially bought the property last week. The location is just south of I-30 on the west side of Collins Street close to the city's entertainment district.The 470,000 square foot property was built in 1983 but over the years, the once bustling shopping area has seen tenants move out creating several vacancies. "It has gone downhill quite a bit," said shopper Michelle Rodriguez. According to Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi, about 40% of the storefronts are empty right now. Montesi is hoping to turn this property around,...
ARLINGTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Larry Lease

Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday

The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth

The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot Joining Fort Worth Restaurants

If the culinary arts dominate your small screen, there's little doubt you've heard the name Graham Elliot. Well, the celebrity chef is officially joining the the restaurant teams at Felipe Armenta's Pacific Table and Tavern Bar & Grill. Having appeared as a celebrity chef and guest judge on networks like...
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

Arlington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burleson High School football team will have a game with Seguin High School - Arlington on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
ARLINGTON, TX
fwtx.com

City Tells Miniature Train Operator to Put Caboose in Gear

The city of Fort Worth has put the operator of the venerable Forest Park miniature train on notice to get its caboose in gear. The city has notified Forest Park Rides Inc. that it is in default of its contract with the city. The contract allows 60 days to address contractual breaches. If Forest Park Rides, based in Haltom City, doesn’t return the “beloved amenity of the city,” as Council member Elizabeth Beck described it, to operational, the city can terminate the contract immediately.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future

Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
