Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters

In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Where to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area

If you find yourself with heaps of leftover Halloween candy, you may be wondering what you can do with all the extra treats. Donating candy is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs a Treats For Troops program that collects candies and sends them...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row

Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Take caution when applying for a seasonal holiday job

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to share details about scammer’s using Oprah Winfrey’s name on weight loss gummies and individuals pretending to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. He also talked about fake bank notices and holiday hiring scams.
cwbchicago.com

‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say

CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter

In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
