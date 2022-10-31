Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
Man 'ran out' of Halloween candy, handed out possible ‘marijuana gummies’ instead: report
Jarod Feilen, 25, was arrested after allegedly handing out gummy bears in packaging that smelled of marijuana to kids in South Chicago Heights, Illinois, on Halloween.
Chicago Zip Codes Where Residents Get The Most And Least Sleep
NBC5 compiled a list of the areas around the city that sleep the best and the worst.
Where to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area
If you find yourself with heaps of leftover Halloween candy, you may be wondering what you can do with all the extra treats. Donating candy is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs a Treats For Troops program that collects candies and sends them...
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are back
(CHICAGO) It's the time of year where Chicagoans begin to see the orange and black woolly bear caterpillars racing across roadways and paths. I spotted my first one this season, rushing to get across a bike path in the southwest Chicago suburbs.
Chicago woman known as 'Mother of Englewood' offers safe trick-or-treating option
CHICAGO - In some Chicago neighborhoods, kids are too afraid to trick-or-treat on their own blocks. But this year, for the third year in a row, the woman they call "the Mother of Englewood" is offering a solution. "Making sure that out kids have a safe space in the community...
Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row
Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
City May Tear Down Warm Tents Man Passed Out To Chicagoans Who Are Homeless
WEST LOOP — A Pilsen man providing tents to people experiencing homelessness throughout Chicago has faced an obstacle, he says: city leaders. For about a year, Andy Robledo has driven around Chicago in his 1974 blue Ford pick-up truck, giving out more than 70 orange ice fishing tents to people experiencing homelessness.
Take caution when applying for a seasonal holiday job
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to share details about scammer’s using Oprah Winfrey’s name on weight loss gummies and individuals pretending to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad. He also talked about fake bank notices and holiday hiring scams.
Halloween candy possibly contaminated with cannabis handed out in South Chicago Heights, police say
A man charged in the incident admitted to putting gummy bears inside used marijuana packets, police say.
‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say
CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
Chicago teacher fights to clear his name after judge dismisses allegation from a student
The allegation came from a sixth-grade boy.
Northwestern heart surgeons successfully transplant heart from donor whose heart stopped beating
CHICAGO - Heart surgeons at Northwestern's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute announced they performed Illinois' first successful heart transplant using a heart from a naturally deceased donor. Dr. Duc Thinh Pham calls the new method, nicknamed ‘Heart in a Box,’ "the biggest advancement in cardiac surgery and heart transplantation in the last...
Trash collectors find human remains in Chicago alley
The remains were found around 8:55 a.m. in an alley in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. Detectives were conducting a death investigation while an autopsy was being conducted.
Lincolnwood restaurant owner charged with strangling pregnant girlfriend to death, hiding body
The pregnant woman's body was found discarded at a water plant with a note tucked into her jacket, prosecutors said.
12 students hospitalized after pepper spray accidently discharged at South Side school
The Chicago Fire Department said the incident happened at Parker Community Academy in Englewood. 12 students were hit by the spray while gathered in the school’s cafeteria and were transported to hospitals in fair condition.
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by
Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.
Judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman accused of killing baby's dad after baby shower
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won't have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
