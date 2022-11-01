US hospitals have reported being "overwhelmed" with child patients suffering from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.Though most children catch RSV at some point before they turn 12, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the majority of cases are mild and resemble the common cold.However, a new surge of the virus has physicians concerned.What is RSV?RSV is a respiratory infection that generally affects children, often — but not always — under the age of 12. Adults can also become infected with RSV.According to the CDC, symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing....

