ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’

Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
NBC New York

Doctors Are Concerned About a ‘Triple-demic' of RSV, COVID and the Flu This Winter

Doctors across the country and the tri-state are worried about what could be a long winter, health-wise. Hospitals are seeing a big spike in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases, the respiratory virus that primarily affects children. Add that to a likely increase in COVID-19 cases as well as peak flu season, and concerns about a triple-demic are mounting.
UPI News

CDC warns about potentially severe flu season

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a severe flu season as reports of the virus and other respiratory illnesses are already higher than normal. The flu and similar viruses are notably higher in Georgia, New York City, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

RSV: What is the infection ‘overwhelming’ hospitals with sick children?

US hospitals have reported being "overwhelmed" with child patients suffering from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.Though most children catch RSV at some point before they turn 12, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the majority of cases are mild and resemble the common cold.However, a new surge of the virus has physicians concerned.What is RSV?RSV is a respiratory infection that generally affects children, often — but not always — under the age of 12. Adults can also become infected with RSV.According to the CDC, symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing....
MICHIGAN STATE
The List

How To Know Whether Your Kids Have RSV, The Flu, Or COVID-19

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools opted out of in-person learning, businesses switched to remote work when possible, and people were generally avoiding others as much as possible. Many were also wearing masks when they were around others. All of that combined meant dramatically lower flu...
Axios

Flu season arrives early with highest severity in over a decade

Influenza is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier this year, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shows. Driving the news: Flu season, which usually starts to pick up in October and peaks between January and February, arrived about six weeks early with particularly high illness in the U.S. South and Southeast, according to the CDC.
KEYT

RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know

In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
CHICAGO, IL
Healthline

Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know

Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
PBS NewsHour

What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?

Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
MedicalXpress

Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?

Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
CBS News

Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

Is a fever a symptom of RSV?

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
Consumer Reports.org

Do You Need Tamiflu for the Flu?

The flu season is off to an early start this year. A number of states, particularly in the southeast, are already experiencing high levels of influenza-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency estimates that already this season, there have already been 880,000 cases of the flu, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths in the U.S.
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy