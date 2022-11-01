Read full article on original website
WebMD
Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’
Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
NBC New York
Doctors Are Concerned About a ‘Triple-demic' of RSV, COVID and the Flu This Winter
Doctors across the country and the tri-state are worried about what could be a long winter, health-wise. Hospitals are seeing a big spike in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases, the respiratory virus that primarily affects children. Add that to a likely increase in COVID-19 cases as well as peak flu season, and concerns about a triple-demic are mounting.
Health experts monitor ‘tri-demic’ as respiratory viruses spread around US
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Health experts and government officials are monitoring what’s been dubbed a “tri-demic” as three respiratory viruses rapidly spread around the country. Health officials are worried the nation’s hospitals could soon be overwhelmed as White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha explains there...
CDC warns about potentially severe flu season
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a severe flu season as reports of the virus and other respiratory illnesses are already higher than normal. The flu and similar viruses are notably higher in Georgia, New York City, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington...
RSV: What is the infection ‘overwhelming’ hospitals with sick children?
US hospitals have reported being "overwhelmed" with child patients suffering from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.Though most children catch RSV at some point before they turn 12, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the majority of cases are mild and resemble the common cold.However, a new surge of the virus has physicians concerned.What is RSV?RSV is a respiratory infection that generally affects children, often — but not always — under the age of 12. Adults can also become infected with RSV.According to the CDC, symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing....
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
How To Know Whether Your Kids Have RSV, The Flu, Or COVID-19
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools opted out of in-person learning, businesses switched to remote work when possible, and people were generally avoiding others as much as possible. Many were also wearing masks when they were around others. All of that combined meant dramatically lower flu...
Flu season arrives early with highest severity in over a decade
Influenza is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier this year, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shows. Driving the news: Flu season, which usually starts to pick up in October and peaks between January and February, arrived about six weeks early with particularly high illness in the U.S. South and Southeast, according to the CDC.
KEYT
RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know
In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
Healthline
Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know
Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
A pediatric disease expert answers 5 questions about the surging outbreak of RSV
How RSV infects the human body, who is most at risk, and what might be causing this year’s outbreak to be worse than normal.
What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
MedicalXpress
Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?
Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
Flu combines with killer virus to ‘create new bug that could evade our immune system’
TWO common but deadly viruses can join forces to create a hybrid bug capable of dodging the immune system, experts have discovered. Researchers believe the findings could explain the increase in hard-to-treat cases of viral pneumonia. Each year more than 25,000 Brits die of flu. Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Is a fever a symptom of RSV?
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
Consumer Reports.org
Do You Need Tamiflu for the Flu?
The flu season is off to an early start this year. A number of states, particularly in the southeast, are already experiencing high levels of influenza-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency estimates that already this season, there have already been 880,000 cases of the flu, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths in the U.S.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Healthline
Experts on Where Flu Cases are Rising and When to Get Your Flu Shot
Health experts say this flu season is likely to be severe. Currently, Texas, Georgia, and Washington D.C. are all seeing high flu activity and it’s only the beginning of flu season. Your best bet to avoid severe flu symptoms is to get the flu shot, but only half of...
"It's going to be a rough winter": Hospitals overwhelmed by pediatric patients with respiratory virus
Hospitals in 33 states are seeing a dramatic rise in children suffering from the respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Cases have more than doubled in 25 states, putting a strain on hospitals — with some facilities so overwhelmed, they're running out of beds. At Connecticut Children's hospital,...
