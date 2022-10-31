Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
PWMania
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Referee Aja Smith Will Make History At Crown Jewel
Like many of her WWE colleagues, Aja Smith is on her way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th and will feature some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. Prior to joining WWE, Smith, under the name Aja...
ringsidenews.com
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
ringsidenews.com
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2): Sami Zayn Teams With The Usos
WWE held a live event on November 2 from Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2) - The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) - Shotzi def....
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
ringsidenews.com
ODB Claims Someone Turned Down Offer For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE kicked off the year in a huge way as they essentially opened up The Forbidden Door by allowing Mickie James to compete in the Royal Rumble. At the time, she was the Knockouts Champion and part of Impact Wrestling. Someone also seemingly blocked ODB from competing in the Royal Rumble as well.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Owens Names The Most Painful WWE Opponent He’s Wrestled
Nearing one decade signed to WWE, Kevin Owens has wrestled just about everyone there is, from Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho to Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. According to Owens himself, though, there has been no tougher challenge for him than facing Bobby Lashley. First colliding on the April 16,...
Yardbarker
WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany (10/31): Sami Zayn Teams Up With The Usos
On October 31, WWE held a live event from Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. In the main event, Braun Strowman and the New Day faced Sami Zayn and The Usos. The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are as follows:. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch...
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
ewrestlingnews.com
Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News: Opening Bout For This Week, Tasha Steelz On Impact In 60
The opening contest for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV has been set. The match to open the show will see Kenny King challenging “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Impact Wrestling airs at 8:00 PM EST on Thursdays on AXS TV. The report goes on to state...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Added To Thursday’s Impact Wrestling
Former champions will collide on tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling as the promotion announced today that Moose will face off against Ace Austin in a singles match. Moose is a former Impact World Champion, and Austin is a former Impact X-Division Champion. You can check out the official...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List For WWE House Show
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26. WWE runs the famous arena on this date every year, and it is considered the biggest live event the company holds all year. * Drew McIntyre. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kamille Believes NWA Canceling All-Women’s PPV Overshadowed Her NWA 74 Match
NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille battled Taya Valkyrie in the main event of NWA 74. During a recent appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Kamille discussed how she thought NWA deciding not to do another all-women’s PPV this year overshadowed her championship match with Valkyrie.
ewrestlingnews.com
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
