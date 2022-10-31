Read full article on original website
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
'My love is public education': Retiring NISD superintendent looks to future of working in public education
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD Superintendent Brian Woods plans on following his passion for education elsewhere following the end of his tenure next summer as superintendent of Texas's fourth-largest school district. Woods will have served 11 years as superintendent once he officially departs his position in June of 2023.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio Teachers We Love
Education was a tough field before the pandemic, but since 2020, the demands have only multiplied. There were the months of online instruction and lessons being taught to Zoom screens, and now, as things are back to “normal,” educators are tasked with helping students catch up from learning lost during the last few years. Add to that a statewide teacher shortage and it’s no surprise that in a survey by the Charles Butt Foundation earlier this year, 77 percent of teachers said they had seriously considered leaving the profession in 2022, up 19 percent from 2020. Below, we spotlight four teachers making a difference. Each told us while the challenges are real, they’re far outweighed by the reward of impacting students’ lives.
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visit
"Texans in Bexar County value faith, family, freedom, & hard work. Protecting these values is personal to me — Cecilia & I got engaged & married in San Antonio. On November 8th, we’ll defend these values & keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
flicksandfood.com
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
sanantoniomag.com
The Top Attorneys in San Antonio
Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from attorneys in Bexar and surrounding counties, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys per practice area who they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing with the state bar association.
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
New 380-acre nature park announced for San Antonio's Southside
The organizations envision hiking, kayaking, and more.
Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
MySanAntonio
These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools
Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
KSAT 12
Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center is a hub for Veteran care
SAN ANTONIO – Located at 6333 De Zavala Road, in San Antonio’s Medical District, the Veteran Wellness Center at Endeavors is prioritizing health care and well-being for veterans and their families regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship. Their wellness model, the Six Principles of Wellness, integrates...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Costco ranks 3rd best location in the U.S. according to a survey
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians, rejoice — one of the city’s very own Costcos has been rated the 3rd best Costco in the country. FinanceBuzz surveyed over 6,000 shoppers to uncover which places have the best Costco shopping experience, according to a news release. A store in...
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
New Braunfels Utilities to honor veterans Nov. 10
New Braunfels Utilities is hosting a celebration for veterans at Krause's Cafe Pavilion. (Courtesy Pexels) New Braunfels Utilities is hosting a celebration to honor veterans. The celebration will be held Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Krause’s Café Pavilion. According to New Braunfels Utilities officials, the “Veterans...
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these 11 tasty San Antonio spots
Bread never looked so good.
KTSA
San Antonio developer could buy Missions, build new stadium
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio developer and investor might be looking to buy the San Antonio Missions baseball team and build a new stadium. According to the San Antonio Express-News, Rackspace Technology co-founder Graham Weston is looking for property for a new stadium that would replace the Missions’ current home, Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium. Weston is reportedly willing to pay $28 million for the San Diego Padres’ Double-A team.
Will the San Antonio Missions get a new stadium? Here's what we know.
An investor is shopping property in the city center.
Changes coming to South Point Apartments after nonprofit shows up, Kens 5 asks questions
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants at the South Point Apartments said they have asked for repairs multiple times with no results. Eventually, they reached out to the Texas Organizing Project a few months ago after seeing that nonprofit get involved with another San Antonio apartment complex. Tenants worked with the...
A San Antonio father and son were given sentences for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol
SAN ANTONIO — A father and son from San Antonio were sentenced Wednesday after entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob on January 6, 2021, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Chance Anthony Uptmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of...
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
San Antonio, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
