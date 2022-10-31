ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio Teachers We Love

Education was a tough field before the pandemic, but since 2020, the demands have only multiplied. There were the months of online instruction and lessons being taught to Zoom screens, and now, as things are back to “normal,” educators are tasked with helping students catch up from learning lost during the last few years. Add to that a statewide teacher shortage and it’s no surprise that in a survey by the Charles Butt Foundation earlier this year, 77 percent of teachers said they had seriously considered leaving the profession in 2022, up 19 percent from 2020. Below, we spotlight four teachers making a difference. Each told us while the challenges are real, they’re far outweighed by the reward of impacting students’ lives.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The Top Attorneys in San Antonio

Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from attorneys in Bexar and surrounding counties, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys per practice area who they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing with the state bar association.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools

Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center is a hub for Veteran care

SAN ANTONIO – Located at 6333 De Zavala Road, in San Antonio’s Medical District, the Veteran Wellness Center at Endeavors is prioritizing health care and well-being for veterans and their families regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship. Their wellness model, the Six Principles of Wellness, integrates...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio developer could buy Missions, build new stadium

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio developer and investor might be looking to buy the San Antonio Missions baseball team and build a new stadium. According to the San Antonio Express-News, Rackspace Technology co-founder Graham Weston is looking for property for a new stadium that would replace the Missions’ current home, Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium. Weston is reportedly willing to pay $28 million for the San Diego Padres’ Double-A team.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bracken Christian School basketball team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Antonio, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The TMI Episcopal basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross Of San Antonio on November 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

