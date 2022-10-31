Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Louisiana attorney sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana attorney, assisted by a local policy group, is suing President Joe Biden over his student loan forgiveness plan. The lawsuit, filed by Tommy Badeaux in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans with the Pelican Center for Justice and the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, accuses the administration of forgoing the separation of powers required by the U.S. Constitution by forgiving billions in outstanding student loan debt without action from Congress.
Travel Times to Abortion Facilities Have Lengthened After Dobbs Decision: Study
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion. One-third of American women of reproductive age must now...
Democrats mulling raising debt limit through reconciliation during lame-duck session
WASHINGTON — Top Democrats are privately discussing the possibility of using the budget reconciliation process in the upcoming lame-duck session to raise the statutory debt limit if Republicans retake one or both chambers in the midterms. No decisions have been made, and the path to enacting another filibuster-proof budget...
‘IT’S MURDEROUS’: Georgia voters fed up with rising costs declare which party’s best to tame inflation
Addressing inflation is a top priority for voters in Georgia, but many are unsure which party has the best plan for bringing down sky-high prices on goods.
A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year
WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts, should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections. Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a...
Why go to the polls? Economy, democracy spur midterm voters
With less than two weeks until Election Day, voters are enthusiastically heading to the polls while keeping fears about the economy and the future of democracy top-of-mind. A new national survey released last week by the Pew Research Center found nearly eight in 10 registered voters in both parties say they’re either “extremely” or “very” motivated to vote in the midterms.
With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers
President Joe Biden asked voters Wednesday night to focus on the threats candidates aligned with his predecessor pose to the foundation of U.S. democracy in the midterm elections. In a 20-minute speech at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, before a Democratic audience, Biden decried a rise in political violence, and blamed...
Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will...
Remember: Polls Can’t Always Detect Late Momentum
A poll is a snapshot, not a prediction. That maxim used to be a fairly standard caveat when media outlets published poll data. I rarely hear it these days, but it’s important – especially at the end of a campaign. Surveys in the final week of October may...
Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near
In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
Bill to hire campus police at PASSHE schools heads to governor's desk
Harrisburg, Pa. — Legislation to make it easier for state universities to hire campus police officers has been overwhelmingly approved by the House and Senate. The action was applauded by the bill’s sponsors, state Reps. Clint Owlett, Donna Oberlander and Jim Struzzi, who represent Mansfield, Clarion and Indiana universities, respectively.
