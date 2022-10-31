(The Center Square) — A Louisiana attorney, assisted by a local policy group, is suing President Joe Biden over his student loan forgiveness plan. The lawsuit, filed by Tommy Badeaux in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans with the Pelican Center for Justice and the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, accuses the administration of forgoing the separation of powers required by the U.S. Constitution by forgiving billions in outstanding student loan debt without action from Congress.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO