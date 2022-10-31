ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inForney.com

Louisiana attorney sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan

(The Center Square) — A Louisiana attorney, assisted by a local policy group, is suing President Joe Biden over his student loan forgiveness plan. The lawsuit, filed by Tommy Badeaux in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans with the Pelican Center for Justice and the Pelican Institute for Public Policy, accuses the administration of forgoing the separation of powers required by the U.S. Constitution by forgiving billions in outstanding student loan debt without action from Congress.
LOUISIANA STATE
inForney.com

Why go to the polls? Economy, democracy spur midterm voters

With less than two weeks until Election Day, voters are enthusiastically heading to the polls while keeping fears about the economy and the future of democracy top-of-mind. A new national survey released last week by the Pew Research Center found nearly eight in 10 registered voters in both parties say they’re either “extremely” or “very” motivated to vote in the midterms.
KANSAS STATE
inForney.com

Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near

In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
COLORADO STATE
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy