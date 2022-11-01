BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All Ballard County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff. “Our district student attendance rate has dropped below 70 percent, and we are using all of the substitute staff we have on our rolls to try and keep classrooms, facilities, and buses operational,” said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent in a statement on the school’s website. “We can’t really use our non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, either. We have teachers too sick to teach, and students too sick to learn. NTI days require a certain level of participation to count, and we don’t believe we could meet that threshold.”

23 HOURS AGO