Mayfield, KY

radionwtn.com

Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office

Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner

PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Native Russell Dickerson Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal

Former Union City native Russell Dickerson has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Concord Music Publishing. Music Row Weekly reported the deal includes Dickerson’s full catalog and future works. Dickerson’s breakthrough hit titled “Yours”, arrived in 2015 and is triple Platinum, meaning over three million sales.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Trick-or-treaters pour onto Jefferson Street for Halloween

PADUCAH — Cooler temperatures didn't stop all the ghosts and ghouls from making their way to Jefferson Street in Paducah for trick-or-treating. Even with Halloween falling on a Monday this year, families still filled up Jefferson Street, going door to door for treats. Fallon Noel and her family were...
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

Obion Co. CEO to lead statewide development council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An Obion County CEO has been chosen to lead the Tennessee Economic Development Council. According to a news release, Lindsay Frilling, who is the CEO of Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation, was named the council’s president for the 2022-2023 year. The release says that...
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors

MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/1

A 10-year-old Mayfield boy is missing. Crews battle overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo. Crews battled an overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo. Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Iron County, Mo. man is accused of threatening to shoot a school...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Man charged with attempted arson of Paducah home

A Paducah man was arrested on Tuesday concerning an attempted arson last month. An investigation by the Paducah Fire Department determined that an October 8th fire on Adams Street had been deliberately set, after they located a trail of gasoline around a home. Detectives obtained surveillance video that reportedly showed...
PADUCAH, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Constance Alexander: University Press of Kentucky opens the book on publishing how-tos

The sideways “open book” logo of the University Press of Kentucky suggests that UPK is unique among university publishers. As a consortium that includes all of Kentucky’s state universities, six private colleges, and two historical societies, each constituent institution is represented on a statewide editorial board, which supervises the UPK imprint.
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

All Ballard County Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to flu

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All Ballard County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff. “Our district student attendance rate has dropped below 70 percent, and we are using all of the substitute staff we have on our rolls to try and keep classrooms, facilities, and buses operational,” said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent in a statement on the school’s website. “We can’t really use our non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, either. We have teachers too sick to teach, and students too sick to learn. NTI days require a certain level of participation to count, and we don’t believe we could meet that threshold.”
KFVS12

Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Identification Of Murray Prowlers Sought

Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department is asking for your help in identifying individuals prowling in neighborhoods. The department has received several complaints of subjects prowling in back yards and even attempting to gain entry into apartments. Murray Police are asking that if you see something say something. If you...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman

PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police seek missing woman

Paducah Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing person. Christie S. Taylor is a 51-year-old white female, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She last was seen in the area of North 12th Street, wearing jeans and a jacket of unknown color.
wfcnnews.com

Large fire destroys Vienna business

JOHNSON COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire today in Vienna, Illinois. The fire broke out at J.W. Reynolds Monuments between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Fire agencies from Vienna, Goreville, Buncombe, Cypress, and Lake of Egypt responded to the scene. Photos from...
VIENNA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

New facility advances deactivation process at Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant

A new facility at Paducah's Gaseous Diffusion Plant site will advance the process of deactivating and disposing of waste. The Large Item Neutron Assay System, or LINAS, is a first-of-its-kind facility and will help in the preparation for the demolition of buildings on the site. LINAS will allow large pieces to be measured and screened for leftover uranium. The facility will speed up the decommissioning process.
PADUCAH, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

