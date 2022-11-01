Read full article on original website
Election ’22: Protect Kentucky Access says vote ‘No’ on Amendment 2 — it’s too extreme for Kentucky
Amendment 2 is too extreme for Kentucky. On November 8, we must vote No. On November 8, Kentuckians will be asked to fundamentally change our state’s constitution and allow politicians to ban all access to abortion with no exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and when the health and life of the mother is at risk. This is a dangerous act of government overreach, and to protect our neighbors, friends, and family members, on November 8, we must vote No on Amendment 2.
GO!vember campaign guides Kentucky students and families on how to apply and pay for college
Kentucky high school students and their families will get some help navigating how to apply and pay for college with a new information campaign that runs through November. The GO!vember campaign is a collaboration between the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, GEAR UP Kentucky, Kentucky Advising Academy, Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.
NKY History Hour to trace Marquis de Lafayette’s farewell tour through Northern Kentucky tonight
In 1864, French hero of the American Revolutionary War, Marquis de Lafayette made a triumphal “Farewell Tour” of America. His 13-month tour of the 24 states of our young country included stops in Northern Kentucky, such as the city of Maddentown, which is now known as Florence. Traveling...
Kentucky Department of Education now accepting nominations for 2024 Teacher Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Kentucky Teacher Awards. Any full-time public school teacher in the state with at least three years of experience is eligible. Nominations may be submitted online. Teachers may be nominated by students, parents, teaching peers, principals, superintendents, or anyone from the community who...
Al Cross: Political tumult makes us value pols like Ron Mazzoli, whose ‘fine character always won’
As the nation hurtles toward a tumultuous and fraught midterm election, Kentucky is an island of relative calm. Beyond elections for local office in every county, our voters seem unlikely to change much of government, with Republican congressional incumbents favored and GOP legislative majorities secure. Louisville will get a new congressman, almost surely another Democrat; the biggest change could be in the state Supreme Court, in races that are supposed to be nonpartisan but aren’t.
Applications are now open for Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Encounter NKY Spring 2023 cohort
Encounter NKY is now accepting applications for the spring 2023 cohort. The three-month program, recently developed by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, assists employers with retaining top talent and growing the next generation of leaders within their organizations. Encounter NKY is designed specifically for younger professionals who have been...
Anne Geiske, Beechwood graduate and UK student studying aboard, killed in crowd surge in Seoul
Anne Geiske, who celebrated her 20th birthday Friday while studying abroad in Seoul, South Korea, was killed during a horrific crowd surge at a Halloween party in the Itaewon area there Saturday night. The tragedy left 153 dead, most of them young people. Geiske, daughter of Dan and Madonna Geiske...
Governor reminds that kynect enrollment is open for ’23 health, dental benefits
Gov. Beshear announced that Kentuckians can now shop and enroll for health and dental coverage that begins in 2023 on the state-based marketplace, kynect. Kentuckians who don’t have coverage through another source, such as through an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicare or TRICARE, can shop right now for individual coverage on kynect. All plans offered on the marketplace cover 10 essential health benefits, including emergency services, hospitalization, lab services and prescription drugs. Enrollment is open through Jan. 15.
Questions arise about politics in big nonpartisan judicial races in Northern Kentucky
The two biggest judicial races in Northern Kentucky on the ballot next Tuesday are for the Kentucky Supreme Court and the Kentucky Court of Appeals. Both are nonpartisan. That means they are not affiliated with any political party. But it doesn’t take long in reviewing campaign materials from two candidates...
YART local art sale returns to Campbell County Public Library’s Newport branch November 12
YART, also known as the Yard Art Sale, returns to the Campbell County Public Library’s Newport Branch with dozens of local artists and crafters. Held 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Newport Branch, vendors will sell original work for $30 or less, making the event a perfect place to start crossing off your holiday gift shopping list. YART aims to help local artists sell their work while making affordable art accessible to the greater community.
Charitable fund created for NKyians to provide support for Ukrainian families in need
A fund has been established with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky to support Ukrainian families impacted by the war there. This fund is the result of community leaders spending several months exploring ways to support those directly affected. “During crises like this, it’s easy to feel at a loss...
Notre Dame volleyball team one of three past champions in same bracket for state quarterfinals
Three high school volleyball teams that have won 38 of the 43 Kentucky state championships will play in the lower bracket quarterfinals of this year’s state tournament on Friday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. One of those perennial powers is 9th Region representative Notre Dame, a...
Gas prices continue to drop as demand remains low; Kentucky average falls to $3.38 per gallon
This week the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen by three cents to $3.76, while the Kentucky average also fell three cents, now $3.38. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million b/d to 8.93 million b/d last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 bbl lower than this same time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand are contributing to the national average moving downward. If demand remains low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the weekend.
Amye Bensenhaver: UK, admonished by Supreme Court, at center of another open records controversy
Nineteen months after the University of Kentucky was admonished by the state Supreme Court for its “wholly inadequate” denial of an open records request, it finds itself at the center of another open records controversy. In University of Kentucky v The Kernel, the Court schooled UK on “Public...
Campbell County Public Library’s Drop Your Drawers campaign returns for seventh year November 1
Campbell County Public Library’s annual Drop Your Drawers campaign returns this November and December, with 2022 marking its seventh year. The initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so that they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services. Every month, schools hand out dozens of underwear and pairs of socks to children and teens who need them for a variety of reasons, including accidents, illness, homelessness, items not available at home, inability to wash clothes or dress adequately and more. All children deserve access to clean underwear and socks. The Campbell County Public Library is proud to champion that cause.
More than 100 area students attend NKY Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention
Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties participated in the 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/Tobacco Prevention. The day-long summit Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University featured a scavenger hunt, Mega Lung exhibit, breakout sessions, near-peer advocacy and leadership skill building focused on the prevention of vaping/tobacco as well as mental health awareness.
Health report: 107 counties are mostly COVID green; large spike in flu cases; two new moneypox cases
In data released on Friday, Kentucky COVID-19 Community Levels are mostly green, however the number of cases in the new 2022-2023 influenza season have seen a large spike in cases, and there were two more cases of monkeypox reported. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled...
Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2
Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to hold annual meeting, Meeting Future with a Richer Vision
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is hosting its Annual Meeting today and Friday at the Boone Tavern Event Center in Berea, Kentucky. The theme for this year’s annual meeting, Meeting the Future with a Richer Vision for Education, will focus on meeting the education sector’s current challenges with a shared vision among state leaders.
Committee expresses concern about partisanship in ‘constitutionally nonpartisan’ Supreme Court race
The Kentucky Judicial Campaign Conduct Committee, which in August warned about partisanship in nonpartisan judicial elections, is freshly concerned because a candidate for a state Supreme Court seat has scheduled a day-long tour with the congressman whose district includes the entire Supreme Court district. State Rep. Joseph Fischer has announced...
