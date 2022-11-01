Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
Irma’s Tacos to Open Sarasota Outpost Next Year
After finding unprecedented success with its flagship Venice location, owner Tommy Villani thinks the concept might do even better further north.
Longboat Observer
Southpointe Shores home tops sales at $3.1 million
A home in Southpointe Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1733 Little Pointe Circle to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $3.1 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,055,000 in 2018.
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
941area.com
Romantic Holiday Date Ideas in Sarasota
As Christmas in Sarasota approaches, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush of buying presents, getting the best deal, and all the other responsibilities we have. But you still need to take time for yourself and your loved one, so here are some romantic holiday date ideas in Sarasota that will give you quality time together and keep you both in the Christmas spirit.
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins. “The...
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 3-9
1 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bayshore Road. Come take a virtual visit of one of the world's most picturesque cities. The Historic Asolo Theatre shows this documentary, which will focus on masterpieces by Tiepolo, Canaletto and Rosalba Carriera; The film will also delve into the many artists and intellectuals who have been drawn to Venice over the centuries including Lord Byron, Goethe, Walter Scott and more.
travelawaits.com
My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida
The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
Red tide returns to several Sarasota County beaches
Public health officials in Sarasota County are once again warning the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ, Breeze Airways announce new route to Westchester County and Norfolk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SRQ continues its expansion by partnering with Breeze Airways. The low cost-airline announced Wednesday Breeze Airways that they would be launching its new service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Westchester County and Norfolk. The routes are on sale today from just $74* one-way if purchased by...
Longboat Observer
Lake Club home tops sales at $2.1 million
A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian and Pamela Sue Benson, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 16307 Baycross Drive to CCFD Inc. for $2.1 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,766 square feet of living area.
941area.com
Six Splendid Things to Do with Your Family Around Sarasota During The Holidays
While the holidays bring us cooler weather, presents, days off work and school, and Starbucks holiday beverages, the true joy of the season is spending time with family. Whether we stay home for a family movie night or travel across the country to see relatives, the most important thing during the holidays is being with loved ones. If you live in or near Sarasota, you don't have to go where its snows to experience the Christmas magic together. Make memories that will last a lifetime with these six splendid things to do with your family around Sarasota during the holidays while it's Christmas in Sarasota approaches.
fox13news.com
Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon
BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
srqmagazine.com
Ringling College of Art and Design's Sneak Peek of Occult Detective
This summer, six Ringling College Film students and alumni joined the inaugural production crew for Occult Detective, a new feature-length film written by Film Department Coordinator Patrick Alexander and Code Red Executive Producer, Vivian Owen. Having written the screenplay for this mystery-thriller with our local community in mind, Patrick, Vivian, and their team began production at two unique Florida locations--Cassadaga, "The Psychic Capital of the World," and Jewfish Key, an island off Longboat Key only accessible by boat. Ringling College of Art and Design invites you to a sneak peek of the film on Monday, November 14th starting at 5:30pm. The presentation panel for the evening includes Director, Patrick Alexander, Vivian Owen, Director of Photography, CJ Julian, and specaial guest, Producer T. Just Ross. Seating is limited. Please RSVP by Friday, November 11th to 941-309-0118 or special events@ringling.edu.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
stpetecatalyst.com
Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount
For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
