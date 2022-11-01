Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Girl Scouts Receive $84 Million Donation From MacKenzie Scott to Aid Recovery From Lack of Income During Pandemic
Girl Scouts of the USA will need to give MacKenzie Scott a badge for philanthropy after her donation last month of $84.5 million—their largest gift ever from one person. The generous grant will help make up for the absence of funds raised from cookie sales and membership during the pandemic.
