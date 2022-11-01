ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Learning Center to hold second Foundations for A Better Life program graduation October 29

On Saturday, October 29, Life Learning Center (LLC) will host its second graduation ceremony of 2022, celebrating the Members who have completed LLC’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life. The Covington-based nonprofit delivers a holistic integrated continuum of education and care facilitating transformational change, long-term employment, and...
COVINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

