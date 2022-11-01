Read full article on original website
Related
Longboat Observer
Commissioners stick with no-pay plan for Longboat Key
Longboat Key elections have an long history of being rendered unnecessary as they have been largely uncontested for the last decade. In hopes of enticing a change, commissioners discussed the potential for compensation and attendance rule changes at their Oct. 17 meeting but ultimately decided to stay with the rules in place.
srqmagazine.com
Atkins Feels Close As Ever To County Commission Seat
The fight for a winnable Sarasota County Commission district is one Fredd Atkins waged for decades. Now he hopes to win election as the District 2 member of the board. “It’s been a labor of love, and I have loved it,” Atkins said. The Democrat faces Republican...
Mysuncoast.com
Three Sarasota polling places changing location for Nov. 8 election
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three voting location in Sarasota County are moving for the Nov. 8 election, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said Wednesday. Turner said the polling locations have been temporarily relocated due to effects from Hurricane Ian. The changes are effective for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election only:
Sarasota supervisor of elections urges voters to drop off absentee ballots in person
Sarasota County residents who have decided to vote by mail are encouraged to drop off their voted vote-by-mail ballots in person to avoid postal delays.
Manatee commissioner settles ethics case tied to exclusive vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch
The Manatee County Commissioner who helped organize the exclusive vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch last year has settled her ethics case. The public hearing relating to the 18 complaints submitted to the state was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but court records show it was canceled due to the settlement agreement.
Mysuncoast.com
Marco Rubio to make campaign stop in Sarasota Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sen. Marcio Rubio is making a scheduled stop in Sarasota along with multiple local candidates as well. Rubio is scheduled to rally voters in the Suncoast. Other expected participants are Republican Congressmen Greg Steube and Vern Buchanan, state Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, and state Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota.
usf.edu
Sarasota County's approval to develop in a rural area draws environmental concerns
Sarasota County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow a change that could mean 5,000 homes would arise in the county's northeast corner. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the county's long-range master growth plan. It extends the urban boundary into 4,000...
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
amisun.com
The Doctor’s Office plans to expand
HOLMES BEACH – The doctor is in at The Doctor’s Office, a local cocktail bar, and he may soon be serving up an expanded menu in a larger space. Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Kim Rash dissenting, to approve the first public hearing of a proposed site plan amendment to turn the local bar into a restaurant.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to host job fair to recruit communications operators
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be hosting a job fair to recruit Communications Operators for the agency’s Emergency Operations Bureau. The job fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sarasota...
sarasotamagazine.com
Local Rents Are Rising Again
Last November, Sarasota County median rents made headlines when they surpassed an overall median price of $2000 a month for the first time. One year later, relief from unsustainable hikes eludes tenants. After a momentary, marginal drop in median rents in July and August, numbers are ticking back up, according to the latest data from Apartment List, a national online marketplace for long-term residential rentals.
Repairs to Sarasota County's MLB training fields, parks to cost more than $10M after Ian's impacts
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Several Sarasota County parks have reopened after taking on water and wind damage from Hurricane Ian. But dozens still remain closed weeks after as county leaders get an estimate on repair costs. County-owned Ed Smith Stadium took on some impact from the storm, including its...
srqmagazine.com
Art Center Sarasota and the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee Seek Artist to Design Mural
Art Center Sarasota (ACS) is actively seeking an artist to design a mural for a collaborative initiative it recently launched with the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County. The selected artist will design the wall mural and outline the major details of the design. Youth who attend the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County will.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota company named finalist of U.S. Chamber of Commerce award
Sarasota-based Children’s World Uniform Supply, under the name Children’s World and Business World, was named one of 27 finalists for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big award. The chamber awards were given as part of the Start. Run. Grow. week, a virtual event to celebrate small businesses...
Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here’s how Florida officials are getting rid of it.
The road to recovery has been a grueling one for countless Floridians who have lost their homes and other cherished possessions, starting with the slow removal of endless piles of disaster rubble. Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins. “The...
amisun.com
Outdoor dining expansion requires clarification
BRADENTON BEACH – The Wicked Cantina’s efforts to make its temporarily expanded outdoor seating area permanent have been delayed. After a lengthy discussion on Oct. 19, the Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board agreed to continue until Wednesday, Nov. 16 its review of the special use permit sought by Wicked Cantina owner Michael Dolan for the permanently expanded outdoor seating.
mymanatee.org
Moccasin Wallow Road Improvements Preview
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Community High School Auditorium, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, 34219.
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Comments / 0