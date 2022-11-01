ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Longboat Observer

Commissioners stick with no-pay plan for Longboat Key

Longboat Key elections have an long history of being rendered unnecessary as they have been largely uncontested for the last decade. In hopes of enticing a change, commissioners discussed the potential for compensation and attendance rule changes at their Oct. 17 meeting but ultimately decided to stay with the rules in place.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Atkins Feels Close As Ever To County Commission Seat

The fight for a winnable Sarasota County Commission district is one Fredd Atkins waged for decades. Now he hopes to win election as the District 2 member of the board. “It’s been a labor of love, and I have loved it,” Atkins said. The Democrat faces Republican...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three Sarasota polling places changing location for Nov. 8 election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three voting location in Sarasota County are moving for the Nov. 8 election, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said Wednesday. Turner said the polling locations have been temporarily relocated due to effects from Hurricane Ian. The changes are effective for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election only:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Marco Rubio to make campaign stop in Sarasota Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sen. Marcio Rubio is making a scheduled stop in Sarasota along with multiple local candidates as well. Rubio is scheduled to rally voters in the Suncoast. Other expected participants are Republican Congressmen Greg Steube and Vern Buchanan, state Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, and state Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key

We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
amisun.com

The Doctor’s Office plans to expand

HOLMES BEACH – The doctor is in at The Doctor’s Office, a local cocktail bar, and he may soon be serving up an expanded menu in a larger space. Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Kim Rash dissenting, to approve the first public hearing of a proposed site plan amendment to turn the local bar into a restaurant.
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County. That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools. As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Local Rents Are Rising Again

Last November, Sarasota County median rents made headlines when they surpassed an overall median price of $2000 a month for the first time. One year later, relief from unsustainable hikes eludes tenants. After a momentary, marginal drop in median rents in July and August, numbers are ticking back up, according to the latest data from Apartment List, a national online marketplace for long-term residential rentals.
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota company named finalist of U.S. Chamber of Commerce award

Sarasota-based Children’s World Uniform Supply, under the name Children’s World and Business World, was named one of 27 finalists for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big award. The chamber awards were given as part of the Start. Run. Grow. week, a virtual event to celebrate small businesses...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins. “The...
SARASOTA, FL
amisun.com

Outdoor dining expansion requires clarification

BRADENTON BEACH – The Wicked Cantina’s efforts to make its temporarily expanded outdoor seating area permanent have been delayed. After a lengthy discussion on Oct. 19, the Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board agreed to continue until Wednesday, Nov. 16 its review of the special use permit sought by Wicked Cantina owner Michael Dolan for the permanently expanded outdoor seating.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
mymanatee.org

Moccasin Wallow Road Improvements Preview

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Community High School Auditorium, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, 34219.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
grid.news

Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

