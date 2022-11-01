Read full article on original website
Related
viatravelers.com
12 Best Places to See the Northern Lights in Alaska
Is watching the northern lights in Alaska part of your next vacation to-do list? If yes, what are the best sites to see this northern phenomenon? Read on to find out. Alaska is home to the beautiful wilderness that comes alive no matter the season. However, there are even more interesting natural phenomena that make this a fantastic place to visit. At the top of the list is the beautiful Alaska northern lights.
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
seniorvoicealaska.com
Fall health fairs wrap up this month
Alaska Health Fair is approaching the end of our fall event schedule with our final community events. Nov. 1 and 15, There are two Fairbanks Office Draw dates that are filling fast for Nov. 1 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment only. Nov. 5, Talkeetna Community...
kdll.org
Ghouls and graphs: Soldotna house tallies 779 trick-or-treaters
On the first day of November, the entryway of Nikki Stein’s house in Soldotna was still something out of a Spirit Halloween store — from the bowl of chocolates and sour candy on a table right next to the door, to the cobweb-covered banister above a box of fake potions.
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween 2022 Block Party Part 2
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road. Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1. Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. What U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka says about the 2020 election....
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
thealaska100.com
Give thanks for these great events around Alaska this November
Break out the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and make time for family, fun and community this Thanksgiving. We’ve carved out a list of events that’ll provide a bounty of good times:. • Anchorage’s tree lighting ceremony: Gather downtown to see Santa and his reindeer as they light...
alaskapublic.org
Without workers, Election Day polling places may not open in 2 Southwest Alaska villages
Alaska election officials are worried that they may not have staff to work Election Day next Tuesday in two rural communities. As of Wednesday afternoon, they’re looking to do last-minute hiring and training of election workers in the communities of St. Mary’s and Goodnews Bay in Southwest Alaska. Which is a lot better than how Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai started her day on Wednesday – uncertain about 10 rural communities.
alaskapublic.org
Here’s what Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates say they’ll do about the state housing shortage
Across Alaska, there’s a major housing shortage. In Dillingham, teachers slept in their school earlier this year. In Southeast Alaska, businesses have lost workers because those workers can’t find housing. In Seward, the high school principal had to sleep in an RV by the ocean when he didn’t commute from Anchorage. In Girdwood, Alyeska Resort is building employee housing while in Ketchikan, a former state ferry serves the same purpose.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
alaskapublic.org
How Alaska handles election security
Alaska Division of Elections officials say they have a solid system of checks and balances in place that have long proved that state elections are fair, honest and secure. But misinformation, skepticism and hostility around election integrity are taking their toll on Alaska election workers. They’ve had a lot of practice addressing frequently asked questions, like these.
kinyradio.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
alaskapublic.org
First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region
Alaska was the first U.S. state to allow dental therapists – professionals who have certification but who are not dentists — to provide general care for patients’ teeth and mouths. And the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, the mostly Yup’ik and highly rural region in western Alaska, was the first in the state where dental therapists were allowed to practice.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska farmers struggle with ‘two-fold kick’: high costs, low harvest
Unseasonable weather has cut Alaska’s hay harvest in half and sent the price of feed soaring, making it difficult for farmers and livestock producers who were already struggling with high fuel and fertilizer prices. State and federal experts are advising Alaska farmers to expect continued unusual weather, and they’ve scheduled workshops next month to help farmers plan for the new normal.
alaskasnewssource.com
ACA health insurance open enrollment period now underway in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents can check out health insurance plans when checking out books at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage. Today, the open enrollment period began for Americans to pick from an array of affordable, comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. In Alaska, the United Way offers cost-free, statewide assistance until the end of the enrollment period on Jan. 15 of 2023. In-person United Way plan navigators will work with language interpreters on an as-needed basis, accepting both walk-ins and appointments in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula. Virtual consultations are also available to serve rural Alaskans across the state.
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
radiokenai.com
Flag Stop Train Finds Hill Top Home
Alaska Railroad’s classic RDC #701 train has found a new home on Whistle Hill in Soldotna, joining a pair of vintage trains collected by Mary and Dr. Henry Krull. Mary Krull on acquiring the AK701. “We just have an affinity for train cars. We are saving a piece of...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 4: “The Weekend”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) After the clunker that was episode three, I was pleasantly surprised to see the quirks and hometown charm that originally attracted me the show back in action. Alaska Daily gave this lifelong Alaskan something she never knew she needed: an Alaska State Fair episode. Holy Palmer Hay Flats, we’re headed to the Valley! I could not wait to see how they portrayed both the fair as well as the residents, who are often the butt of local jokes. Let’s dive in.
Comments / 0