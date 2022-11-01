Read full article on original website
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Nov 3, 2022
"We have long focused on teacher retention, wanting the best and the brightest to remain with the Sarasota School District, so this is aimed at them." - Matthew Sauer, Collaboration and Impact Officer, Barancik Foundation. [TIME to Inspire Teachers] TIME to Inspire Teachers. Ariana Kolesar, ariana@srqme.com. On October 31, the...
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
srqmagazine.com
Art Center Sarasota and the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee Seek Artist to Design Mural
Art Center Sarasota (ACS) is actively seeking an artist to design a mural for a collaborative initiative it recently launched with the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County. The selected artist will design the wall mural and outline the major details of the design. Youth who attend the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County will.
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
Irma’s Tacos to Open Sarasota Outpost Next Year
After finding unprecedented success with its flagship Venice location, owner Tommy Villani thinks the concept might do even better further north.
Sarasota County business owners urged to complete Hurricane Ian damage survey
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Business owners in Sarasota County dealing with damage from Hurricane Ian are urged to fill out a business damages assessment survey. County leaders said only a tiny fraction of businesses have completed the survey so far as the deadline approaches. They are worried if business...
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins. “The...
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
941area.com
Six Splendid Things to Do with Your Family Around Sarasota During The Holidays
While the holidays bring us cooler weather, presents, days off work and school, and Starbucks holiday beverages, the true joy of the season is spending time with family. Whether we stay home for a family movie night or travel across the country to see relatives, the most important thing during the holidays is being with loved ones. If you live in or near Sarasota, you don't have to go where its snows to experience the Christmas magic together. Make memories that will last a lifetime with these six splendid things to do with your family around Sarasota during the holidays while it's Christmas in Sarasota approaches.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota company named finalist of U.S. Chamber of Commerce award
Sarasota-based Children’s World Uniform Supply, under the name Children’s World and Business World, was named one of 27 finalists for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big award. The chamber awards were given as part of the Start. Run. Grow. week, a virtual event to celebrate small businesses...
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ, Breeze Airways announce new route to Westchester County and Norfolk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SRQ continues its expansion by partnering with Breeze Airways. The low cost-airline announced Wednesday Breeze Airways that they would be launching its new service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Westchester County and Norfolk. The routes are on sale today from just $74* one-way if purchased by...
Longboat Observer
Southpointe Shores home tops sales at $3.1 million
A home in Southpointe Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1733 Little Pointe Circle to Tammi Gustafson, of Hibbing, Minnesota, for $3.1 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,055,000 in 2018.
Mysuncoast.com
Discovering the old Sarasota High School coming back to the future!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What becomes of your old high school? Should it be torn down when it’s old? Or reimagined as something new?. The beautiful old Sarasota High School building was saved and reborn. Now it’s one of the newest museums in the entire country. The Sarasota Art Museum.
Longboat Observer
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton leads nation in new business employment
The rate of job creation by new companies in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton region ranks first among all mid-size metro areas in the country, according to a new study by the job-matching website HireAHelper.com. Not only that, by percentage of total employment, but it also leads the nation regardless of market size.
Manatee commissioner settles ethics case tied to exclusive vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch
The Manatee County Commissioner who helped organize the exclusive vaccine clinic in Lakewood Ranch last year has settled her ethics case. The public hearing relating to the 18 complaints submitted to the state was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but court records show it was canceled due to the settlement agreement.
sarasotamagazine.com
Local Rents Are Rising Again
Last November, Sarasota County median rents made headlines when they surpassed an overall median price of $2000 a month for the first time. One year later, relief from unsustainable hikes eludes tenants. After a momentary, marginal drop in median rents in July and August, numbers are ticking back up, according to the latest data from Apartment List, a national online marketplace for long-term residential rentals.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 3-9
1 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bayshore Road. Come take a virtual visit of one of the world's most picturesque cities. The Historic Asolo Theatre shows this documentary, which will focus on masterpieces by Tiepolo, Canaletto and Rosalba Carriera; The film will also delve into the many artists and intellectuals who have been drawn to Venice over the centuries including Lord Byron, Goethe, Walter Scott and more.
floridaweekly.com
Punta Gorda Airport announces new CAO
The Charlotte County Airport Authority has announced that Chad Rosenstein has joined the Punta Gorda Airport as its chief administrative officer. He will work under CEO James W. Parish and have oversight of the finance, information technology, property management, procurement and human resources functions. Mr. Rosenstein has more than two...
