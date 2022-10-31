Read full article on original website
Fatal crash west of Casper, Wyoming
CASPER, WYOMING — On October 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Around 4:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 1993 International commercial-style dump truck was headed east, while a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Young Casper driver killed in highway crash
Fatal crash on Wyoming 220
On October 31, 2022, at around 4:00 P.M., the Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a fatal crash that occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Dustin H. Geiger, from Casper, Wyoming, was headed east on Wyoming 220 in a 1993 International commercial-style dump truck....
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
Woman Was Hit By Car Tuesday Evening in Casper, Investigation Ongoing
A female was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Casper. That's according to the Casper Police Department, who wrote that in the early evening hours of November 1, 2022, CPD Officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and Forest Drive with reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
Crime Clips (10/29/22–11/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, affidavits, and appearances in circuit court. Drunk minor escapes assault charge, Saturday, Oct. 29, Arroyo Drive (CPD) Officers executed a warrant at a...
Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death
On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
Home at Last: Casper’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates latest new homeowner in Harris Crossing subdivision
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Samantha Moravetz was drowning in medical debt several years ago and living in an assisted housing apartment when she decided to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home. After working hard to pay off debt, she was finally accepted in 2020. This Friday, after...
Mills police seek whereabouts of teen
CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
BREAKING: Halloween shooting leaves one dead, Laramie County deputy in hospital
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a shooting that occurred yesterday, Oct. 31. At around 7:57 p.m. on Halloween, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road to serve a warrant. During the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect.
Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis
Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
(VIDEO) Fireball caught on doorbell cameras shoots across Casper skies early Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A bright fireball lit up skies over Casper early on Wednesday morning. Several Casper-area homeowners shared video of what appears to be a meteor that streaked across the night sky at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. There are three active meteor showers happening, according to the American...
Early Court Actions Begin Over Case Of Man Charged With Killing Two
A judge on Thursday approved a motion by a defense attorney to obtain family history records about his client Luke Young accused of killing two people -- Acacia Colvin and Kameron Johnson -- west of Casper in August. And Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he hasn't decided whether...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/1/22 – 11/2/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Trial begins for Natrona County man accused of shaking infant, inflicting traumatic brain injury
CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of a former Fremont County deputy sheriff accused of inflicting a traumatic brain injury on his infant foster child began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Jarrett Gage Vargas, 32, faces one count of aggravated child abuse and a lesser charge of child abuse...
Natrona County Republican Party, Wyoming GOP Agree To Dismiss Lawsuit
The Natrona County Republican Party -- with the agreement with the state GOP -- has asked the Wyoming Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the state GOP violated its party's bylaws at its 2020 convention. Both sides of the lawsuit filed the stipulated motion to dismiss with prejudice --...
